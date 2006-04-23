Used 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale Near Me

I spent 6 months researching every make of used car, looking for the one car that had the best combination of room, power, style, safety, and economy. The car that fit the bill...my 1997 Grand Marquis LS. I have owned the car since 2002 and it has required only regular maintenance (oil changes, plugs, filters and the like). Because most buyers mistakenly view the Marquis as an old

person's boat, super quality low mileage versions are readily available for reasonable prices. Ford got this car right and with the same basic engine and body parts being made since 1992...parts are not a problem. My Marquis is extremely fast, incredibly roomy, economical (18-26mpg), and very reliable.