Estimated values
1997 Mercury Grand Marquis LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,738
|$2,690
|$3,173
|Clean
|$1,531
|$2,375
|$2,811
|Average
|$1,117
|$1,747
|$2,086
|Rough
|$703
|$1,118
|$1,362
Estimated values
1997 Mercury Grand Marquis GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,578
|$2,440
|$2,879
|Clean
|$1,390
|$2,155
|$2,550
|Average
|$1,014
|$1,585
|$1,893
|Rough
|$638
|$1,014
|$1,235