Used 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis Consumer Reviews

1997 Marquis LS 1997 Grand Marquis , 04/23/2006 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I spent 6 months researching every make of used car, looking for the one car that had the best combination of room, power, style, safety, and economy. The car that fit the bill...my 1997 Grand Marquis LS. I have owned the car since 2002 and it has required only regular maintenance (oil changes, plugs, filters and the like). Because most buyers mistakenly view the Marquis as an old person's boat, super quality low mileage versions are readily available for reasonable prices. Ford got this car right and with the same basic engine and body parts being made since 1992...parts are not a problem. My Marquis is extremely fast, incredibly roomy, economical (18-26mpg), and very reliable. Report Abuse

God given vehicle VERLA , 10/29/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I really like this car. It is dependable and very economical for a large sedan. I am blessed to have got this car. Report Abuse

I love the car! Nice Car , 11/17/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I am a women so the dealership was trying to sell me a Pontiac, they had to wash it so they gave me a Marquis to drive for a day. The looks didnt turn me on, but when I got in the car and started driving it I was sold. I never let them take it back. I have had the care for 2 years and I have driven back and forth from state to state and just keeping regular oil changes the car works great. I cant' wait to get another one. A newer one of course Report Abuse

Great Car High Gear , 12/29/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car new and after 7 yrs passed it on to our son. It has the HPP which makes it fun to drive. Gas mileage is respectable considering the weight of the vehicle. Front seats sagged within a year and the dealer had them rebuilt to my satisfaction( I like a firm seat). Its a real sleeper and fools many with its power. Well here it is 12 yrs later and it still turns heads. Gripes are intake manifold failure ( very common) the happened out of warrenty , ball joints and tie rods, steering arm. You can thank greaseless joints for that. Intake was a known problem and only cop cars got a free warrenty on it shame on ford for this. I'd buy another but I like my f150 to much. Report Abuse