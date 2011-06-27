  1. Home
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Value

Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,030$37,649$41,859
Clean$33,336$36,884$40,971
Average$31,947$35,354$39,197
Rough$30,558$33,824$37,422
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,449$27,048$30,073
Clean$23,950$26,499$29,436
Average$22,953$25,400$28,161
Rough$21,955$24,300$26,886
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,770$40,680$45,229
Clean$36,020$39,853$44,270
Average$34,519$38,200$42,353
Rough$33,019$36,547$40,435
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,153$34,818$35,679
Clean$33,457$34,111$34,923
Average$32,063$32,696$33,410
Rough$30,669$31,281$31,897
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,128$24,479$27,217
Clean$21,676$23,982$26,640
Average$20,773$22,987$25,486
Rough$19,870$21,992$24,332
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,664$42,776$47,559
Clean$37,876$41,906$46,551
Average$36,298$40,168$44,535
Rough$34,720$38,430$42,518
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,985$39,812$44,263
Clean$35,251$39,003$43,325
Average$33,782$37,385$41,448
Rough$32,313$35,767$39,571
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,765$37,356$41,532
Clean$33,076$36,597$40,652
Average$31,698$35,079$38,891
Rough$30,320$33,561$37,130
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,883$38,592$42,907
Clean$34,171$37,808$41,998
Average$32,748$36,240$40,179
Rough$31,324$34,671$38,359
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,583$39,367$43,769
Clean$34,857$38,567$42,841
Average$33,405$36,968$40,985
Rough$31,953$35,368$39,130
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,793$32,961$36,647
Clean$29,185$32,291$35,870
Average$27,969$30,951$34,316
Rough$26,753$29,612$32,762
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,858$30,820$34,267
Clean$27,290$30,194$33,541
Average$26,153$28,941$32,088
Rough$25,016$27,689$30,635
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,067$43,222$48,054
Clean$38,270$42,344$47,035
Average$36,676$40,587$44,998
Rough$35,081$38,831$42,961
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,652$33,912$37,703
Clean$30,027$33,223$36,904
Average$28,776$31,845$35,305
Rough$27,525$30,466$33,707
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,730$42,848$47,639
Clean$37,939$41,978$46,629
Average$36,359$40,236$44,609
Rough$34,778$38,495$42,590
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,830$37,428$41,612
Clean$33,140$36,667$40,730
Average$31,759$35,146$38,966
Rough$30,379$33,625$37,202
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,599$37,172$41,329
Clean$32,914$36,417$40,453
Average$31,542$34,906$38,701
Rough$30,171$33,395$36,948
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,771$44,001$48,920
Clean$38,959$43,107$47,883
Average$37,336$41,318$45,809
Rough$35,713$39,530$43,735
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,501$42,594$47,357
Clean$37,715$41,728$46,353
Average$36,144$39,997$44,345
Rough$34,573$38,266$42,337
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,105$42,156$46,869
Clean$37,327$41,300$45,876
Average$35,772$39,587$43,889
Rough$34,217$37,873$41,902
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,853$35,240$39,180
Clean$31,203$34,524$38,350
Average$29,903$33,092$36,688
Rough$28,603$31,660$35,027
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,873$46,325$51,504
Clean$41,018$45,384$50,413
Average$39,309$43,501$48,229
Rough$37,601$41,619$46,045
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,290 for one in "Clean" condition and about $30,194 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and see how it feels. Learn more
