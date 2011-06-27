Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,030
|$37,649
|$41,859
|Clean
|$33,336
|$36,884
|$40,971
|Average
|$31,947
|$35,354
|$39,197
|Rough
|$30,558
|$33,824
|$37,422
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,449
|$27,048
|$30,073
|Clean
|$23,950
|$26,499
|$29,436
|Average
|$22,953
|$25,400
|$28,161
|Rough
|$21,955
|$24,300
|$26,886
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,770
|$40,680
|$45,229
|Clean
|$36,020
|$39,853
|$44,270
|Average
|$34,519
|$38,200
|$42,353
|Rough
|$33,019
|$36,547
|$40,435
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,153
|$34,818
|$35,679
|Clean
|$33,457
|$34,111
|$34,923
|Average
|$32,063
|$32,696
|$33,410
|Rough
|$30,669
|$31,281
|$31,897
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,128
|$24,479
|$27,217
|Clean
|$21,676
|$23,982
|$26,640
|Average
|$20,773
|$22,987
|$25,486
|Rough
|$19,870
|$21,992
|$24,332
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,664
|$42,776
|$47,559
|Clean
|$37,876
|$41,906
|$46,551
|Average
|$36,298
|$40,168
|$44,535
|Rough
|$34,720
|$38,430
|$42,518
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,985
|$39,812
|$44,263
|Clean
|$35,251
|$39,003
|$43,325
|Average
|$33,782
|$37,385
|$41,448
|Rough
|$32,313
|$35,767
|$39,571
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,765
|$37,356
|$41,532
|Clean
|$33,076
|$36,597
|$40,652
|Average
|$31,698
|$35,079
|$38,891
|Rough
|$30,320
|$33,561
|$37,130
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,883
|$38,592
|$42,907
|Clean
|$34,171
|$37,808
|$41,998
|Average
|$32,748
|$36,240
|$40,179
|Rough
|$31,324
|$34,671
|$38,359
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,583
|$39,367
|$43,769
|Clean
|$34,857
|$38,567
|$42,841
|Average
|$33,405
|$36,968
|$40,985
|Rough
|$31,953
|$35,368
|$39,130
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,793
|$32,961
|$36,647
|Clean
|$29,185
|$32,291
|$35,870
|Average
|$27,969
|$30,951
|$34,316
|Rough
|$26,753
|$29,612
|$32,762
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,858
|$30,820
|$34,267
|Clean
|$27,290
|$30,194
|$33,541
|Average
|$26,153
|$28,941
|$32,088
|Rough
|$25,016
|$27,689
|$30,635
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,067
|$43,222
|$48,054
|Clean
|$38,270
|$42,344
|$47,035
|Average
|$36,676
|$40,587
|$44,998
|Rough
|$35,081
|$38,831
|$42,961
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,652
|$33,912
|$37,703
|Clean
|$30,027
|$33,223
|$36,904
|Average
|$28,776
|$31,845
|$35,305
|Rough
|$27,525
|$30,466
|$33,707
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,730
|$42,848
|$47,639
|Clean
|$37,939
|$41,978
|$46,629
|Average
|$36,359
|$40,236
|$44,609
|Rough
|$34,778
|$38,495
|$42,590
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,830
|$37,428
|$41,612
|Clean
|$33,140
|$36,667
|$40,730
|Average
|$31,759
|$35,146
|$38,966
|Rough
|$30,379
|$33,625
|$37,202
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,599
|$37,172
|$41,329
|Clean
|$32,914
|$36,417
|$40,453
|Average
|$31,542
|$34,906
|$38,701
|Rough
|$30,171
|$33,395
|$36,948
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,771
|$44,001
|$48,920
|Clean
|$38,959
|$43,107
|$47,883
|Average
|$37,336
|$41,318
|$45,809
|Rough
|$35,713
|$39,530
|$43,735
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,501
|$42,594
|$47,357
|Clean
|$37,715
|$41,728
|$46,353
|Average
|$36,144
|$39,997
|$44,345
|Rough
|$34,573
|$38,266
|$42,337
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,105
|$42,156
|$46,869
|Clean
|$37,327
|$41,300
|$45,876
|Average
|$35,772
|$39,587
|$43,889
|Rough
|$34,217
|$37,873
|$41,902
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,853
|$35,240
|$39,180
|Clean
|$31,203
|$34,524
|$38,350
|Average
|$29,903
|$33,092
|$36,688
|Rough
|$28,603
|$31,660
|$35,027
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,873
|$46,325
|$51,504
|Clean
|$41,018
|$45,384
|$50,413
|Average
|$39,309
|$43,501
|$48,229
|Rough
|$37,601
|$41,619
|$46,045