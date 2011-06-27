Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Consumer Reviews

bobk , 02/22/2019 2500 170" WB Cargo w/High Roof 3dr Ext Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A)

Constantly in for repairs, rust ed body after a few years, techs do not know how to fix just throw parts at it I purchased a Promaster after getting rid of the sprinter, so much better than the sprinter, no rust no problems, same size plus this one has dual sliding doors gas mileage is 17 mpg 3500 with gas v6