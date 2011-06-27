Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Consumer Reviews
For business these rust -out before they run out
Greggor Budinski, 09/13/2018
2500 170" WB Cargo w/High Roof 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful
Either very cheap steel or poor construction..........rust like crazy.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best day of my life when I sold it
bobk, 02/22/2019
2500 170" WB Cargo w/High Roof 3dr Ext Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
Constantly in for repairs, rust ed body after a few years, techs do not know how to fix just throw parts at it I purchased a Promaster after getting rid of the sprinter, so much better than the sprinter, no rust no problems, same size plus this one has dual sliding doors gas mileage is 17 mpg 3500 with gas v6
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Rust like crazy
Alvin, 12/24/2019
2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
One star for the comfort. Constantly fixing and the most expensive maintenance
