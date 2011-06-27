  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,130$32,846$36,871
Clean$28,451$32,083$35,968
Average$27,095$30,558$34,163
Rough$25,738$29,033$32,358
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,801$31,348$35,190
Clean$27,154$30,620$34,328
Average$25,859$29,165$32,606
Rough$24,564$27,709$30,883
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,832$28,000$31,431
Clean$24,254$27,350$30,662
Average$23,098$26,050$29,123
Rough$21,941$24,749$27,585
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,804$32,479$36,459
Clean$28,133$31,724$35,567
Average$26,792$30,216$33,782
Rough$25,451$28,708$31,997
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,211$29,555$33,176
Clean$25,601$28,869$32,364
Average$24,380$27,496$30,740
Rough$23,159$26,124$29,116
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,683$30,087$33,775
Clean$26,062$29,389$32,948
Average$24,819$27,992$31,295
Rough$23,577$26,594$29,642
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,747$33,541$37,652
Clean$29,054$32,763$36,731
Average$27,669$31,205$34,888
Rough$26,283$29,647$33,044
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,445$39,967$44,864
Clean$34,620$39,039$43,766
Average$32,969$37,183$41,570
Rough$31,318$35,327$39,373
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,076$37,296$41,867
Clean$32,306$36,430$40,842
Average$30,766$34,698$38,792
Rough$29,225$32,966$36,743
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,745$25,647$28,789
Clean$22,215$25,051$28,085
Average$21,156$23,860$26,675
Rough$20,097$22,669$25,266
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,099$31,684$35,567
Clean$27,445$30,948$34,696
Average$26,137$29,477$32,955
Rough$24,828$28,006$31,214
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,114$28,318$31,788
Clean$24,529$27,660$31,010
Average$23,359$26,345$29,454
Rough$22,190$25,030$27,898
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,638$32,291$36,248
Clean$27,971$31,541$35,361
Average$26,637$30,041$33,586
Rough$25,304$28,542$31,812
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,050$30,502$34,239
Clean$26,420$29,793$33,401
Average$25,160$28,377$31,725
Rough$23,901$26,960$30,049
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,896$23,562$26,449
Clean$20,410$23,014$25,802
Average$19,436$21,920$24,507
Rough$18,463$20,826$23,212
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,528$33,294$37,375
Clean$28,840$32,521$36,460
Average$27,465$30,975$34,630
Rough$26,090$29,429$32,801
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,987$27,048$30,362
Clean$23,428$26,420$29,619
Average$22,311$25,163$28,132
Rough$21,194$23,907$26,646
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,735$36,910$41,433
Clean$31,972$36,053$40,419
Average$30,448$34,339$38,391
Rough$28,923$32,625$36,363
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,218$35,201$39,515
Clean$30,491$34,383$38,548
Average$29,038$32,749$36,613
Rough$27,584$31,114$34,679
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,530$33,298$37,378
Clean$28,843$32,525$36,463
Average$27,467$30,978$34,633
Rough$26,092$29,432$32,804
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,671$37,967$42,620
Clean$32,887$37,086$41,576
Average$31,319$35,323$39,490
Rough$29,751$33,559$37,404
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,694$32,354$36,319
Clean$28,025$31,603$35,430
Average$26,689$30,101$33,652
Rough$25,353$28,598$31,874
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,038$28,232$31,692
Clean$24,455$27,577$30,916
Average$23,289$26,266$29,365
Rough$22,123$24,955$27,813
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,083$37,304$41,875
Clean$32,313$36,438$40,850
Average$30,772$34,705$38,800
Rough$29,231$32,973$36,750
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,581$32,227$36,177
Clean$27,915$31,479$35,292
Average$26,584$29,982$33,521
Rough$25,253$28,485$31,750
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,468$34,355$38,565
Clean$29,759$33,557$37,621
Average$28,340$31,962$35,734
Rough$26,921$30,366$33,846
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,789$36,973$41,503
Clean$32,026$36,114$40,487
Average$30,499$34,397$38,456
Rough$28,972$32,680$36,424
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,593$26,603$29,862
Clean$23,043$25,985$29,131
Average$21,945$24,749$27,670
Rough$20,846$23,514$26,208
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,663$30,065$33,749
Clean$26,042$29,367$32,923
Average$24,800$27,970$31,271
Rough$23,559$26,574$29,619
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,856$22,388$25,133
Clean$19,393$21,868$24,518
Average$18,469$20,829$23,287
Rough$17,544$19,789$22,057
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,238$30,073$31,076
Clean$28,557$29,374$30,315
Average$27,195$27,978$28,794
Rough$25,834$26,581$27,273
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,578$31,097$34,907
Clean$26,936$30,375$34,053
Average$25,652$28,931$32,344
Rough$24,367$27,487$30,636
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,135$33,979$38,144
Clean$29,433$33,190$37,210
Average$28,030$31,612$35,343
Rough$26,626$30,034$33,476
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,955$29,267$32,853
Clean$25,350$28,587$32,049
Average$24,142$27,228$30,441
Rough$22,933$25,869$28,832
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,562$28,823$32,356
Clean$24,967$28,154$31,564
Average$23,776$26,815$29,980
Rough$22,586$25,477$28,396
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,215 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,051 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,215 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,051 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,215 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,051 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter ranges from $20,097 to $28,789, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.