Used 2013 Audi TTS for Sale Near Me

Motorcars of Denver - Centennial / Colorado

**2OWNER PRIOR AUDI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED**NAVIGATION**MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL**S-LINE**BACKUP CAMERA**BLUETOOTH**HEATED SEATS**FULLY INSPECTED AND JUST SERVICED**CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX REPORT**MUST SEE**

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Audi TTS Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: TRUB1AFK7D1004654

Stock: N9581

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-01-2020