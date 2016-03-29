Used 2013 Audi TTS for Sale Near Me

49 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
TTS Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 49 listings
  • 2013 Audi TTS Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi TTS Prestige quattro

    23,798 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,997

    Details
  • 2013 Audi TTS Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi TTS Premium Plus quattro

    78,723 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $21,988

    Details
  • 2013 Audi TTS Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2013 Audi TTS Prestige quattro

    25,119 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,000

    Details
  • 2013 Audi TTS Prestige quattro in Orange
    used

    2013 Audi TTS Prestige quattro

    96,488 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,990

    Details
  • 2015 Audi TTS quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi TTS quattro

    13,206 miles

    $30,588

    Details
  • 2011 Audi TTS Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2011 Audi TTS Premium Plus quattro

    36,127 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,980

    Details
  • 2015 Audi TTS quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi TTS quattro

    53,291 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,800

    Details
  • 2011 Audi TTS Premium Plus quattro in Orange
    used

    2011 Audi TTS Premium Plus quattro

    100,978 miles

    $21,899

    Details
  • 2015 Audi TTS quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi TTS quattro

    72,108 miles

    $24,490

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    22,205 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,998

    $3,804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Yellow
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    15,920 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $32,995

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    29,312 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $32,987

    $2,835 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    53,085 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $30,990

    $1,943 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    45,214 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $32,695

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    16,475 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,988

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    18,584 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $36,998

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    20,361 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,654

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in White
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    27,649 miles

    $35,998

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi TTS searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 49 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi TTS
  4. Used 2013 Audi TTS

Consumer Reviews for the Audi TTS

Read recent reviews for the Audi TTS
Overall Consumer Rating
4.52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
Turning heads and thumbs up
Shaun Finnegan,03/29/2016
Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Ive had my TTS since 2013. I feel it is so unique. I am one of the few that owns one here in my city. I love how rare this car is. Everywhere I go people give me the thumbs up or ask me about it. I love its look and the 19" wheels are what really catch the eye. This car is quick and really gets going in the mid rpm's. This is just one sexy machine.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
TTS
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi TTS info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.