Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250 Features & Specs

More about the 2013 SLK-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)407.0/592.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Torque229 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.5 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,900
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,900
designo Light Brown Leather Packageyes
Dynamic Handling Package (SPC)yes
designo Deep White Two-Tone Leather Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
designo Pastel Yellow Two-Tone Leather Packageyes
designo Auburn Brown Leather Packageyes
designo Jet Black Leather Packageyes
DISTRONIC PLUS Package (SPC)yes
Premium 1 Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Trim Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
designo Auburn Brown Two-Tone Leather Packageyes
designo Sand Two-Tone Leather Packageyes
designo Porcelain Two-Tone Leather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,900
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,900
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Analog Clock on Dash Topyes
KEYLESS-GOyes
Digital Dual Zone Climate Controlyes
Becker MAP PILOT Pre-Wiringyes
Becker MAP PILOTyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
AIRGUIDE Windstopyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,900
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,900
18" 5-Twin-Spoke Wheelyes
Rear Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
MAGIC SKY CONTROL Panorama Roofyes
Chrome Hood Vent Finsyes
Panorama Roofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.1 cu.ft.
Length162.8 in.
Curb weight3241 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height51.2 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Exterior Colors
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • designo Mystic Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Light Brown, premium leather
  • Bengal Red/Black , premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • designo Jet Black, premium leather
  • Sahara Beige , leatherette
  • Black , leatherette
  • designo Deep White Two-Tone, premium leather
  • Sahara Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Ash/Black , leatherette
  • Ash/Black, leather
  • designo Auburn Brown Two-Tone, premium leather
  • designo Auburn Brown, premium leather
  • designo Sand Two-Tone, premium leather
  • designo Pastel Yellow Two-Tone, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain Two-Tone, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,900
245/40R17 tiresyes
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
