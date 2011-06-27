Estimated values
1997 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL320 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,093
|$10,282
|$12,546
|Clean
|$5,408
|$9,152
|$11,173
|Average
|$4,039
|$6,891
|$8,427
|Rough
|$2,670
|$4,629
|$5,681
Estimated values
1997 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 SL1 Sport 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,113
|$7,259
|$8,958
|Clean
|$3,651
|$6,461
|$7,977
|Average
|$2,727
|$4,864
|$6,017
|Rough
|$1,803
|$3,268
|$4,056
Estimated values
1997 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,627
|$5,413
|$6,383
|Clean
|$3,220
|$4,818
|$5,684
|Average
|$2,405
|$3,628
|$4,287
|Rough
|$1,590
|$2,437
|$2,890
Estimated values
1997 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,933
|$10,347
|$12,199
|Clean
|$6,154
|$9,209
|$10,864
|Average
|$4,597
|$6,934
|$8,194
|Rough
|$3,039
|$4,658
|$5,524