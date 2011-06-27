Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Consumer Reviews
A True German Classic Roadster...
I came across my SL320 after the hurricanes took out my Mercedes ML with a 32 yr old oak tree. I can't say enough good things about this car. The car demands attention, a true head turner. I usually only put about 5k miles per year as a leisure car. This car is a blast, I leave my BMW at home and have racked on the miles-12k. I haved the hardtop stored, and the storage compartments behind the seats accomidate my briefcase. The best feeling to crank the A/C to 60 and drop the top, turn up the Bose system and let my cares fly off with the wind in my hair. Handling is surperb. Power is very impressive, and am thankful I got the 320 over the 500 and 600-with gas at 3bucks+, & lower insurance
Love my buggy
This is my 1st SL and I am having fun, Purchased it to be a weekend toy but find myself driving it more and more. i have had no maintenance issues and she is 19 years old.....finger crossed. Everything is expensive on this car so when it breaks I am mentally prepared to deal with that. All in all...just a great and fun car!
Love It
This is my second Mercedes but first SL. I purposefully purchased the 320 over the 500 and consider I made an excellent choice. This car has performed far above expectations.
what would you expect
We all know the mystique behind the name Mercedes and its the same mystique that porsche and bmw and now the audi's have. Engine power and design and the blue print of a car that is/was ahead of its time. My SL is what it was when it was 100,000 of the showroom floor, an engineering marvel. Just as the porsche's I have owned. If you spent $100,000 on an American made car in the mid 90's the only ones that would be worth a damn today would be the ones never or rarely driven. German or Japanese and you cannot go wrong. Stay away from the audis however, they havent figured out the turbo debacle yet
Awesome car!
I've driven several of these cars and just bought one. They are extremely powerful and smooth driving. I also drove the Lexus SC400 and SC430, the Porsche Boxter and 911 and several others. They're all fun, but for my money the SL500 is tops. Driving with the convertible top down and the Bose stereo up is quite an experience. Try it!
