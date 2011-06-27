  1. Home
Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL320 Features & Specs

More about the 1997 SL-Class
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque232 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower228 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Measurements
Length177.1 in.
Curb weight4010 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.9 cu.ft.
Height51.3 in.
Wheel base99.0 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polar White
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Alexandritgruen Metallic
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Calypso Green Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Yellowstone
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Imperial Red
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
