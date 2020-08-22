Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for Sale Near Me

AutoQuest USA - Fort Myers Beach / Florida

1994 Mercedes-Benz SL500 Roadster 5.0L V8, 5-Speed Automatic Transmission !! Excellent Miles !! ONLY 72,557 MILES !! Non-Smoker !! Glacier White Exterior w/Matching Hardtop Ash Premium Perforated Leather Interior !! Matching Aluminum Hard Top !! Great Mileage !! Excellent Condition !! Looking for an incredibly luxurious and elegant, well maintained Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Roadster? The SL has been the car that all would-be Mercedes-Benz owners have aspired to for more than 50 years. The R129 Series SLs from Mercedes-Benz built between 1990 and 2002 represent a lot of car for not a lot of money. The R129 series SLs are complex, modern cars. They contain, what is claimed to be, the first fully automated soft top in the auto industry, no levers to move or mechanisms to unlock. You simply push the button on the console and the top disappears into a well behind the trunk, leaving plenty of cargo space available for those would be golf clubs. !! Power Adj. Front Premium Perforated Leather Seats with Memory and Multi-Level Heating !! Leather Wrapped Power Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel !! Burl Walnut Interior Trim !! Outside, the exterior of this SL500 stands tall for its age. This 1994 SL500 features a gorgeous Glacier White exterior with black soft top. Exterior features include Driver and Passenger power heated body colored door mirrors, electric mirrors, front fog lights, wash/wipe headlight cleaners and twin complex surface halogen bulb headlights. !! BOSE Premium Antitheft-Coded AM/FM Stereo/Weather Band Radio & Auto Reverse Cassette Player, Auto Speed-Dependent Volume Adjustment & 6-Speakers !! As expected, the stunning interior is equally as clean. No doubt about it, this Benz was well maintained and pampered. This is a Non-Smoker!! The steering wheel is leather-covered, and in excellent shape, wood and leather trimmed doors, dash, shift knob and center console add to the upscale furnishings found throughout this impressively rich and ultra-luxurious interior. Leather seats are in great shape, dash and door trim are all in excellent condition. All interior functions operate as they should and we've made sure the power convertible functions smoothly with no interruptions or leaks of any kind. This exquisite 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL500 Roadster is in excellent condition inside and out. !! 16in Classic Silver Alloys wrapped in Michelin Pilot ZR Performace Radials All-Around w/Fullsize Matching Spare !! Front Fog Lights !! Power Heated Auto Dim Exterior Mirrors !! Halogen Headlamps & Heated Washing System w/Wipers !! All that's missing is you in the drivers seat, call us now and lets deal on this excellent luxury roadster. We welcome pre-buy inspection of all units. Call with any questions you may have 239-603-3368. Support with shipping & financing are available. Autoquest USA has been in business for 28 years and have built our reputation on honesty and customer satisfaction. Call with any questions you may have 239-603-3368 / 239-985-9450. Support with shipping & financing are available. If we don`t have the vehicle you are looking for, we will find it for you. We specialize in finding the vehicle that best fits your personal needs. Call or email us today! Prices do not include sales tax, registration or any applicable dealer fees ($299.00). We are not responsible for vehicle inspections findings, on vehicle sold out of the state of Florida. While we strive to provide accurate and thorough listing information, we are not responsible for typos or data entry errors.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDBFA67E3RF089650

Stock: 089650

Certified Pre-Owned: No

