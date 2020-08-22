Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for Sale Near Me

  • 1997 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500
    used

    1997 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500

    85,324 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,990

    Details
  • 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
    used

    1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

    81,376 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,988

    Details
  • 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
    used

    1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

    63,400 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,900

    Details
  • 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500
    used

    1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500

    71,417 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,900

    Details
  • 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600
    used

    1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600

    74,947 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,963

    Details
  • 1996 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL320
    used

    1996 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL320

    113,232 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $6,988

    Details
  • 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500
    used

    1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500

    137,709 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 1996 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL320
    used

    1996 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL320

    41,663 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,950

    Details
  • 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500
    used

    1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500

    81,553 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,900

    Details
  • 1999 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500
    used

    1999 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500

    107,493 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,997

    Details
  • 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500
    used

    1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500

    65,520 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $6,500

    Details
  • 1999 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500
    used

    1999 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500

    48,966 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,490

    Details
  • 1999 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500
    used

    1999 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500

    104,112 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,900

    Details
  • 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500
    used

    1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500

    65,886 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,922

    Details
  • 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500
    used

    1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500

    72,557 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,950

    Details
  • 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL320
    used

    1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL320

    111,684 miles

    $5,935

    Details
  • 2000 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500
    used

    2000 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500

    86,176 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $12,500

    Details
  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 in Silver
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500

    32,405 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,880

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

A True German Classic Roadster...
Realtor,08/18/2005
I came across my SL320 after the hurricanes took out my Mercedes ML with a 32 yr old oak tree. I can't say enough good things about this car. The car demands attention, a true head turner. I usually only put about 5k miles per year as a leisure car. This car is a blast, I leave my BMW at home and have racked on the miles-12k. I haved the hardtop stored, and the storage compartments behind the seats accomidate my briefcase. The best feeling to crank the A/C to 60 and drop the top, turn up the Bose system and let my cares fly off with the wind in my hair. Handling is surperb. Power is very impressive, and am thankful I got the 320 over the 500 and 600-with gas at 3bucks+, & lower insurance
