Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4dr SUV 4WD (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$60,904
|$66,983
|$73,059
|Clean
|$58,944
|$64,790
|$70,564
|Average
|$55,022
|$60,404
|$65,575
|Rough
|$51,101
|$56,017
|$60,586
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG 4dr SUV 4WD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$72,781
|$79,026
|$85,298
|Clean
|$70,438
|$76,439
|$82,386
|Average
|$65,753
|$71,264
|$76,561
|Rough
|$61,067
|$66,089
|$70,736