Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$115,400
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/15 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304.8/381.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|391 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.5 l
|Horsepower
|382 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|44.6 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|In-Car Entertainment
|450 watts stereo output
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand stereo system
|yes
|Interior Options
|Rear Seat Entertainment System
|yes
|DINAMICA Headliner
|yes
|All-Season Floor Mats
|yes
|Heated Steering Wheel
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|42.2 in.
|Front leg room
|52.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|40.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|75.1 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5578 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7058 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|40.3 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|36.0 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1477 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|27.0 degrees
|Length
|186.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.1 in.
|Height
|76.8 in.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|Width
|71.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|265/60R18 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
