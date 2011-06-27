Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,221
|$32,611
|$36,287
|Clean
|$24,616
|$30,578
|$33,946
|Average
|$21,406
|$26,512
|$29,263
|Rough
|$18,196
|$22,446
|$24,580
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,839
|$26,740
|$30,114
|Clean
|$19,563
|$25,073
|$28,171
|Average
|$17,012
|$21,739
|$24,284
|Rough
|$14,461
|$18,405
|$20,398