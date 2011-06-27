Estimated values
2006 Mazda B-Series Truck B3000 Dual Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,835
|$5,870
|$6,996
|Clean
|$3,531
|$5,398
|$6,423
|Average
|$2,923
|$4,454
|$5,278
|Rough
|$2,316
|$3,510
|$4,133
Estimated values
2006 Mazda B-Series Truck B4000 4dr Cab Plus 4 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,271
|$7,449
|$8,658
|Clean
|$4,853
|$6,850
|$7,949
|Average
|$4,018
|$5,652
|$6,532
|Rough
|$3,182
|$4,454
|$5,114
Estimated values
2006 Mazda B-Series Truck B3000 Dual Sport 4dr Cab Plus 4 SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,170
|$6,337
|$7,537
|Clean
|$3,840
|$5,827
|$6,920
|Average
|$3,179
|$4,808
|$5,686
|Rough
|$2,518
|$3,789
|$4,452
Estimated values
2006 Mazda B-Series Truck B3000 4dr Cab Plus 4 SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,713
|$5,699
|$6,798
|Clean
|$3,419
|$5,240
|$6,242
|Average
|$2,830
|$4,324
|$5,129
|Rough
|$2,242
|$3,407
|$4,016
Estimated values
2006 Mazda B-Series Truck B2300 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,967
|$4,715
|$5,683
|Clean
|$2,732
|$4,336
|$5,218
|Average
|$2,262
|$3,578
|$4,288
|Rough
|$1,791
|$2,819
|$3,357
Estimated values
2006 Mazda B-Series Truck B4000 SE 4dr Cab Plus 4 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,899
|$3,246
|$3,446
|Clean
|$2,669
|$2,985
|$3,164
|Average
|$2,210
|$2,463
|$2,600
|Rough
|$1,750
|$1,941
|$2,036