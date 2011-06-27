  1. Home
Estimated values
2006 Mazda B-Series Truck B3000 Dual Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,835$5,870$6,996
Clean$3,531$5,398$6,423
Average$2,923$4,454$5,278
Rough$2,316$3,510$4,133
Estimated values
2006 Mazda B-Series Truck B4000 4dr Cab Plus 4 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,271$7,449$8,658
Clean$4,853$6,850$7,949
Average$4,018$5,652$6,532
Rough$3,182$4,454$5,114
Estimated values
2006 Mazda B-Series Truck B3000 Dual Sport 4dr Cab Plus 4 SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,170$6,337$7,537
Clean$3,840$5,827$6,920
Average$3,179$4,808$5,686
Rough$2,518$3,789$4,452
Estimated values
2006 Mazda B-Series Truck B3000 4dr Cab Plus 4 SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,713$5,699$6,798
Clean$3,419$5,240$6,242
Average$2,830$4,324$5,129
Rough$2,242$3,407$4,016
Estimated values
2006 Mazda B-Series Truck B2300 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,967$4,715$5,683
Clean$2,732$4,336$5,218
Average$2,262$3,578$4,288
Rough$1,791$2,819$3,357
Estimated values
2006 Mazda B-Series Truck B4000 SE 4dr Cab Plus 4 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,899$3,246$3,446
Clean$2,669$2,985$3,164
Average$2,210$2,463$2,600
Rough$1,750$1,941$2,036
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Mazda B-Series Truck on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Mazda B-Series Truck with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,732 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,336 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.

There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Mazda B-Series Truck. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Mazda B-Series Truck and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2006 Mazda B-Series Truck ranges from $1,791 to $5,683, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
