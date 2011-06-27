Used 2006 Mazda B-Series Truck Consumer Reviews

What I like about my truck. It has always started, gets pretty good mileage for a pick-up truck. I nearly always get 28 mpg combined town and highway. I've acheived 33 mpg on road trips and maintain 24 MPG in the mountains, which is where I reside. Handles good. Transmission is geared properly for various types of driving. Wish it had more power, but then mileage would suffer, so I'll take miles per gallon over horse power. I am very happy with my Mazda B2300 purchase.

Joseph H , 11/06/2015 B3000 4dr Cab Plus 4 SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M)

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is a very basic truck, but that's one of the things I like about it. I inherited the truck from the original owner. It was meticulously maintained by the previous owner and myself. It was purchased brand new by said first owner, and it has always run like a top. With the exception of a battery replacement, it has never broken down. I put about 20,000 miles on it in the last year, and it has maintained mpg (around 28 for the v6), never overheated (despite 7 trips in 6 months between Oregon and Los Angeles), and still runs smooth as silk. The only issue has been that the air conditioner no longer works, but I'm sure it's a recharge issue (living in the Pacific Northwest, it doesn't concern me). In short, it's a great truck, and I will keep it and continue to maintain it until it outlives itself, after which I will look for another (either Mazda b3000 or a ford ranger of similar year).