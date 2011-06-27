  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda B-Series Pickup
  4. Used 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(18)
Appraise this car

2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Good selection of configurations, attractive styling, good reliability.
  • Rear seats are of limited use, other competitors offer more horsepower.
Other years
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mazda B-Series Pickup for Sale
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,254 - $2,583
Used B-Series Pickup for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Cloning Ford's Ranger pickup to create the B-Series was a good idea. Giving it distinctive styling was a better one.

Vehicle overview

For people who need the functionality of a pickup but think a full-size truck is too big, there's the Mazda B-Series Pickup. Along with its mechanical twin, the Ford Ranger, the Mazda offers a wide range of configurations, four-cylinder and V6 engines, and good reliability.

The different B-Series designations -- B2500, B3000 and B4000 -- refer to the three different engine choices available. The B2500 uses a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that develops 119 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque. The B3000 gets a 3.0-liter V6 that makes 150 horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque. The top-level B4000 features a 4.0-liter V6 with 160 horsepower and 225 lb-ft of torque.

All three models are available with a manual or automatic transmission (B2500s and B3000s have a four-speed automatic; B4000s get a five-speed automatic). The B2500 is fine for cargo hauling or light towing duties, but you'll want to step up to the B4000 equipped with the automatic transmission if you plan to use your truck to tow heavier toys (maximum trailer rating for the B4000 is 9,500 pounds).

The current B-Series Pickup has a stylish exterior, and it arguably looks better than the Ranger. This is especially true when the vehicle is fitted with the optional 16-inch wheels. For each series, Mazda offers a regular cab, an extended cab, or a four-door extended cab.

The four-door extended cab is our favorite as it increases the functionality of the interior considerably. The side-facing rear seats on this model are by no means comfortable for adults, but they can be used in a pinch. The rest of the interior is clean and well laid out. The B2500 SX base model is pretty bare bones, but B2500 and B3000 SEs can be ordered with convenience and power packages. Combined, these add items like a tilt steering wheel, cruise control, a bedliner, a sliding rear window, power windows and locks and remote keyless entry. B4000 4x4 models get all of this standard.

The Troy Lee edition adds black paint, two-tone leather bucket seats, fake carbon-fiber interior trim, glow-in-the-dark decals all around and six-spoke alloy wheels to a B2500 2WD regular cab, B3000 2WD extended-cab four-door (Cab Plus 4 in Mazda parlance), or a B4000 4WD Cab Plus 4. "Garish" describes the Troy Lee edition best, and we doubt that's the identity Mazda seeks with this cosmetic upgrade. The best part of the deal is the cool-looking set of unique alloy wheels.

On the road, the B-Series trucks provide a stable ride. It's not quite Lexus RX 300 quality, of course, but the overall ride is comfortable for a compact pickup. Four-wheel drive is an option on B3000s and B4000s. This shift-on-the-fly system features pulse vacuum hub-lock technology, allowing the driver to engage four-wheel drive at speeds up to 70 mph. No stopping or backing up is required when shifting into or out of 4-Lo.

With a rugged design, solid good looks and an excellent warranty, Mazda has done truck buyers right with its latest B-Series. Ford offers more powertrain, body style and option configurations with its Ranger, but the B-Series is still a fun and practical compact pickup.

2000 Highlights

Two B3000 regular-cab models are added: SX and SE. The B2500 Troy Lee edition has been discontinued. Foglights are standard on all 4x4 models. A CD-equipped audio system is standard on all B4000 models. P225/70R15 tires are standard on SX models, and air conditioning is standard on SE and Troy Lee edition models. A 6,000-pound trailer hitch is standard on B4000 4x4s and optional on B4000 4x2 models. Troy Lee editions get standard leather-wrapped steering wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup.

5(67%)
4(28%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Little work horse and play toy
work and play,10/25/2008
I beat the hell out of this truck and I have put it in place that I shouldn't be. The 4wd has never let me down. For a mid sized truck the payload is great. I treat this truck like a truck. Work work work and it gives gives and gives. I have never asked it to do something and it was not able to do it. Oh yeah it is also a great fun truck to drive. It has taken me fishing many many times. I really enjoy driving this truck. It is fun and I really look forward to driving it. I car pool and I take turns driving from week to week and I get excited about driving cause I get to drive my truck. Get a Mazda b3000 you will not regret it
Excellent truck
steven kenske,05/07/2007
The B-2500 series is a very good truck. I bought the truck new (in 2000) and have had it since. I have over 133,000 miles on my truck. It is very dependable. I just had my clutch replaced, but other than that, the truck is in top form. the exterior is in good shape to since I still have the original paint job. Highly recommended!
good little truck
brandon,02/11/2009
I had a ranger before the mazda and they are about the same inside, look alikes by ford. Bought this little truck when gas was $4 a gallon and the astetics of the truck i like but i only get around 15mpg with it is a auto but my ranger 2.3 was around 20. I have to run supreme in mine or i get the "pinging" when i am on the highway. Was alittle disappointed in the lack of power in the 3.0. But i love the truck but i think i am going back to a diesel. Same mpg but bigger and the differance between supreme and diesel is about .10. Little sluggish on the hi-way. Overall i say that it is a good little truck for what it was made for. My dad road in the excab for 500 miles. he is tuffer than i am.
Great Truck
mundo939,04/20/2011
My truck has 225,000 miles with very poor maintenance, Its my daily work vehicle and it never caused to me any big problem, just wear parts replacement some engine sensors but engine never opened. Great truck for the price, I recommend it to everybody.
See all 18 reviews of the 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
143 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
143 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup

Used 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup Overview

The Used 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup is offered in the following submodels: B-Series Pickup Regular Cab, B-Series Pickup Extended Cab. Available styles include B3000 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B4000 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5A), B4000 TL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 SE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B4000 SE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 SX 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2500 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 TL 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2500 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2500 SX 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and B3000 SE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickups are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup.

Can't find a used 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickups you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda B-Series Pickup for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,038.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $9,530.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda B-Series Pickup for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $10,592.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,754.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda B-Series Pickup lease specials

Related Used 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles