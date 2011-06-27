  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda B-Series Truck

Used 2009 Mazda B-Series Truck

2008 Mazda B-Series Truck B4000 SE Extended Cab
2008 Mazda B-Series Truck B4000 SE Extended Cab
2008 Mazda B-Series Truck B4000 SE Side Badging
2008 Mazda B-Series Truck B4000 Front Grille and Badging
2008 Mazda B-Series Truck B4000 SE Extended Cab
+5

Used 2009 Mazda B-Series Truck

MSRP$22,150
Dealer Price
Compare dealer price quotes

Used 2009 Mazda B-Series Truck pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all B-Series Truck lease offers
2009 Mazda B-Series Truck price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2009 Mazda B-Series Truck.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for Mazda B-Series Truck
    2009
    2008
    2007
    2006
    2005
    2004

    Features & Specs

    B4000 4dr Cab Plus 4 4WD SB features & specs
    B4000 4dr Cab Plus 4 4WD SB
    4.0L 6cyl 5M
    MPG 15 city / 19 hwy
    Seats 5
    5-speed manual
    Gas
    207 hp @ 5250 rpm
    See all Used 2009 Mazda B-Series Truck features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
    RolloverRating
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact TestNot Tested
    Roof Strength TestNot Tested
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
    Mazda B-Series Truck for sale
    2009
    2008
    2007
    2006
    2005
    2004

    FAQ

    Is the Mazda B-Series Truck a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2009 B-Series Truck both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mazda B-Series Truck fuel economy, so it's important to know that the B-Series Truck gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mazda B-Series Truck. Learn more

    Is the Mazda B-Series Truck reliable?

    To determine whether the Mazda B-Series Truck is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the B-Series Truck. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the B-Series Truck's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2009 Mazda B-Series Truck a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2009 Mazda B-Series Truck is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2009 B-Series Truck is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2009 Mazda B-Series Truck?

    The least-expensive 2009 Mazda B-Series Truck is the 2009 Mazda B-Series Truck B4000 4dr Cab Plus 4 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,150.

    Other versions include:

    • B4000 4dr Cab Plus 4 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) which starts at $22,150
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Mazda B-Series Truck?

    If you're interested in the Mazda B-Series Truck, the next question is, which B-Series Truck model is right for you? B-Series Truck variants include B4000 4dr Cab Plus 4 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M). For a full list of B-Series Truck models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2009 Mazda B-Series Truck

    Used 2009 Mazda B-Series Truck Overview

    The Used 2009 Mazda B-Series Truck is offered in the following submodels: B-Series Truck Cab Plus 4, B-Series Truck Regular Cab. Available styles include B2300 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), and B4000 4dr Cab Plus 4 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M).

    What do people think of the 2009 Mazda B-Series Truck?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2009 Mazda B-Series Truck and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2009 B-Series Truck.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2009 Mazda B-Series Truck and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2009 B-Series Truck featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2009 Mazda B-Series Truck?

    Which 2009 Mazda B-Series Trucks are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Mazda B-Series Truck for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2009 Mazda B-Series Truck.

    Can't find a new 2009 Mazda B-Series Trucks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Mazda B-Series Truck for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,992.

    Find a new Mazda for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,814.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2009 Mazda B-Series Truck?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Mazda lease specials

    Related Used 2009 Mazda B-Series Truck info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider