  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 6
  4. Used 2004 Mazda 6
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Mazda 6 s Features & Specs

More about the 2004 6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,525
See 6 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,525
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,525
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/432 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,525
Torque192 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,525
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,525
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,525
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,525
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,525
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,525
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,525
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,525
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity60.5 cu.ft.
Length187.8 in.
Curb weight3389 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume131.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,525
Exterior Colors
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Sepang Green Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Pebble Ash Metallic
  • Squall Blue Pearl
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,525
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/50R V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,525
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,525
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See 6 Inventory

Related Used 2004 Mazda 6 s info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles