Used 2004 Mazda 6 Consumer Reviews

Heavily used when bought, and still running strong Cameron B , 02/01/2016 s 4dr Sport Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5M) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful I bought the car almost 7 years ago now with just under 100,000 miles on the car for $5,800. My 6 came with all of the bells and whistles possible (Bose, leather, sunroof, etc.) and has really never had many problems at all. I have had to replace a few parts here and there, however for owning a car for so long and now with about 170,000 miles there is not a car on the road that I trust more. The best part about the car is how it looks and performs. It is not a supercar, muscle car, or really even a sports car, however for a 4-door sedan it is very sporty. The 5-speed transmission is great (never had a problem and I am still on the original clutch), especially when you want to wind it up on a curvy backroad. There is plenty of power from the engine. The gas mileage in the car could be better, but for the fun that you can have in this car, the mileage really is not bad. Cosmetically, my 6 has held up great. I have the Blazing Copper Metallic color, which is orange and difficult to keep clean at times, but the car looks great. For the era the car was made in the mid-2000s, you will not find a better looking car. The Accords, Camrys, and anything else you look at of the same years have not held up in how they look over the years. Lastly, whenever I have gotten bored with the car or wanted to make a change I could. I replaced the stock Bose headunit with Bluetooth/Navigation system, I put a roof rack on it, and a couple of other minor things to help me continue enjoying my car. All-and-all this car has been great, and I would recomend it to anyone. The price is affordable and you get great bang-for-your-buck that every used car owner wants. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2004 Mazda 6 GT (V6 3.0L) Max , 04/24/2010 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Bought this car just about 2 weeks ago. As far as I can tell this is an amazing car. Not a single bad word to say! Although it's '04 it has only 72K km on it. Looks just like new, not a single scratch. Since it's V6 3.0L, you don't even have to press the gas, it's ready to take off by itself. I would defenitely recommend it to anyone!

diy Mazda 6s 5spd owner maz6s , 12/06/2013 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Since 07, my 04 6s(v6) has been strong. I bought it at ~60,000 miles. All maintenance done early except the spark plugs. Don't drive too long with a misfire/vacuum leak/hesitation. Lucky I had knowledge of precat failure prevention so I didn't find out the hard way like others...keep an eye on fluid level and color esp oil. Since about 90-100,000 miles I noticed the oil level drops a lil every 1500 miles which is normal on most vehicles. Don't trust oil change places, they only pour 5qts in, but this engine takes 6...oh and Honda seekers don't buy Automatic Accords, my wife's tranny died@100,000 miles...fluid drained and filled every 10,000 miles since 40,000 miles. 2004 Accord EX V6. Thx

Love it! michiganman25 , 01/30/2011 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Bought my wagon in March 2010 with 100k on the odometer, now has 118k on it and going strong. The not so great: Just replaced shocks and struts, which was not cheap but now she drives like a new car. I've also replaced a belt tensioner and a power steering line in the year i've had it. The back hatch has always been tricky to open, and i havent been thrilled with the paint quality, but it still looks beautiful when its cleaned up. The good: Runs like a champ, tons of cargo space, nice interior, handles great, awesome bose sound system, and lots of other great options. I get compliments on it all the time, it is one sexy wagon!