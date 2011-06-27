Used 2011 Maserati Quattroporte Base Specs & Features
|Overview
See Quattroporte Inventory
Starting MSRP
$121,250
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|15
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/20 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.8 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|285.6/476.0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|4.2 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Torque
|339 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.5 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|32
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Packages
|Clima Pack
|+$2,100
|Plus Pack
|+$8,260
|Base Pack
|+$2,035
|In-Car Entertainment
|11 total speakers
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|remote trunk release
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|leather and wood trim on dash
|yes
|leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|leather and wood trim on shift knob
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|Power Feature
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Wood and Black Leather Steering Wheel
|+$1,365
|Steering Wheel, Gearshift Knob, Gearshift Boot - Color Upon Request w/Leather Upholstery
|+$425
|Walnut Briarwood Interior Trim w/Inlay Work in Bois de Rose
|+$1,000
|Black Piano Finish Interior Trim
|+$775
|Moonwood Interior Trim
|+$1,000
|Mahogany Interior Trim w/Inlay Work in Bois de Rose
|+$1,000
|Wenge Polished Interior Trim
|+$775
|Vavona Wood Interior Trim
|+$1,000
|Wenge Polished Interior Trim w/Inlay Work in Bois de Rose
|+$1,000
|Alcantara Headliner
|+$1,750
|Color Upon Request - Carpet Piping
|+$100
|Color Upon Request - Stitching
|+$375
|Color Upon Request - Piping
|+$350
|Comfort Pack Rear Seats
|+$5,900
|Color Upon Request - Dashboard, Rear Shelf and Details
|+$1,350
|Comfort Pack Front Seats
|+$5,375
|Rear Tables in Wood
|+$2,550
|Heated Rear Seats
|+$875
|Wood and Colored Leather Steering Wheel
|+$1,600
|Luxury Package w/Natural Leather
|+$8,550
|"Active Shifting" Steering Column Paddle Shifters
|+$1,350
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|36.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.2 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|35.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.1 in.
|Exterior Options
|Colored Caliper Red
|+$750
|Car Cover
|+$400
|19" Ball Polished 9-Spoke Wheels
|+$3,950
|20" 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels
|+$4,700
|20" Multi Trident Alloy Wheels
|+$4,700
|17" Space Saver Spare Tire
|+$850
|19" V-Style Alloy Wheels
|+$3,182
|19" Executive GT Design Wheels
|+$3,550
|19" Run-Flat Tires
|+$1,525
|Colored Caliper Blue
|+$750
|Colored Caliper Titanium
|+$750
|Colored Caliper Yellow
|+$750
|Pearlescent Paint
|+$10,800
|Colored Caliper Aluminum
|+$750
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.9 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4389 lbs.
|Front track
|62.3 in.
|Gross weight
|5294 lbs.
|Height
|56.6 in.
|Length
|200.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|15.9 cu.ft.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|74.6 in.
|Rear track
|62.8 in.
|Wheel base
|120.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|18 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|285/40R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|See Quattroporte Inventory
Related Used 2011 Maserati Quattroporte Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet HHR 2006
- Used Nissan Quest 2012
- Used Cadillac XT5 2015
- Used Audi A5 2015
- Used Porsche 718 Cayman 2017
- Used Hyundai Azera 2013
- Used Nissan Armada 2013
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2013
- Used Kia Sportage 2010
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 1996 For Sale
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 TT
- 2021 CLS-Class
- 2020 V90 Cross Country
- Volvo V60 Cross Country 2020
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2021 Wrangler
- Toyota Tacoma 2021
- 2022 Tesla Model 3 News
- 2021 Tesla Model 3
Other models to consider
- 2022 MDX
- Acura RDX 2021
- 2021 NSX
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2021 ILX
- 2021 TLX
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Acura RDX
- 2020 Acura TLX
- Acura TLX 2021
Research similar vehicles
- 2021 Honda Civic
- 2021 Toyota Prius
- 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 Prius Prime
- 2021 Nissan LEAF
- 2021 Golf GTI
- 2021 Kicks
- 2020 Honda Fit
- 2021 Venue
Other models
- Used Hyundai Elantra-Gt in Port Orange, FL
- Used Jeep Compass in Saint Charles, MO
- Used Volvo V50 in Hammond, IN
- Used Pontiac Gto in Naperville, IL
- Used Bentley Continental-Flying-Spur in Delray Beach, FL
- Used Ford Mustang in Wyoming, MI
- Used Scion XD in Peoria, AZ
- Used BMW M6 in Everett, WA
- Used Hyundai Palisade in Inglewood, CA
- Used Aston-Martin DB9 in Westminster, CA
- Used Bentley Bentayga in Flower Mound, TX
- Used Toyota Yaris-Hatchback in Anaheim, CA
- Used Chevrolet Corvette-Stingray in Boulder, CO
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer in New Braunfels, TX
- Used Aston-Martin DB11 in Quincy, MA
- Used Honda Accord-Hybrid in Missouri City, TX
- Used Cadillac Ats in South Gate, CA
- Used Volkswagen Atlas in Victorville, CA
- Used Porsche 911 in Mission Viejo, CA
- Used BMW X7 in Kissimmee, FL
- Used Lexus LX-570 in Saint Clair Shores, MI
- Used Infiniti Q60 in Somerville, MA
- Used Chevrolet Volt in Antioch, CA
- Used Lexus RC-200T in Missouri City, TX
- Used Honda Crosstour in Beaverton, OR