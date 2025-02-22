2025 Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale First Drive: Mid-Engine Maser Gets a Sharper Edge

When Maserati introduced the MC20 — its first sports car since the Ferrari Enzo-based MC12 of the early 2000s — the company engineered it with ambitions to return to racing. That vision seems to be paying off, with the MC20 GT2 race car securing a European GT2 championship title in its debut season. Following the age-old mantra of "race on Sunday, sell on Monday," it's no surprise that Maserati has unveiled the MC20 GT2 Stradale, a road-legal version inspired by its track-focused sibling. The GT2 Stradale manages to retain the core characteristics of the standard MC20 but improves upon everything, blending the familiar mid-engine dynamics with a newfound edge.

Faster yet friendlier

The GT2 Stradale stands apart by enhancing confidence and delivering remarkable stability, unlike, say, the Chevrolet Corvette Z06, which can be demanding and requires unwavering attention. Kudos to Maserati for bucking the trend of chasing absurd horsepower numbers. Instead, the Italian carmaker focused on enhancing grip, shedding weight, and fine-tuning the power output to perfectly complement the significant aerodynamic improvements brought by the GT2 Stradale’s redesigned bodywork. More on this later.

The GT2 Stradale's balance remains distinctly rear-biased, with a light, responsive front end. Grip at the front feels more generous largely thanks to the new Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires but also measured, allowing an approachable ease into mild understeer when pushed to its limits. By those same measures, rear grip is phenomenal, providing a planted, secure feeling even when the car is pushed hard out of a corner. The GT2 provides access to four new selectable levels within its Corsa Evo driving mode, offering god-like driving control similar to the Corvette's Performance Traction Management system. These tiers gradually reduce electronic intervention, including stability control, traction control, ABS and the electronic limited-slip differential, allowing you to either optimize speed or prioritize fun. Altogether, the dynamics feel surprisingly friendly for a 631-horsepower mid-engine machine, making it both engaging and accessible.