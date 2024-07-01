- Maserati created a special-edition GranCabrio Folgore based on a fine Italian wine.
Saluti! This Maserati GranCabrio Is Inspired by Wine
The one-off GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello was created by Maserati's Fuoriserie customization division
Italy is renowned for many things. Chief among them: cars and wine. And while mixing the two isn't always a recipe for success (yikes), sometimes there's beautiful harmony to be had. Case in point, the new Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello.
That's a mouthful of a name, so let's break it down. GranCabrio: Maserati's new drop-top version of the GranTurismo coupe. Folgore: Maserati's term for its fully electric offerings. Tignanello: an Italian red wine by Marchesi Antinori, a winemaker that's been in business for more than 600 years.
The exterior of this GranCabrio is finished in a striking shade called Terra di Tignanello, which is said to be inspired by the vineyard's soil, "warmed by a coppery burgundy reminiscent of the central red shades of Tignanello’s characteristic barriques." (Sounds fancy.) The matte black wheels hide gloss black brake calipers, and the badges along the car are done up in copper.
It's this GranCabrio's interior that really impresses us, however. The seats have a silver and burgundy ribbed weave, which is made of Vegea, a recyclable fabric derived from the vineyards themselves. This fabric is said to look and feel like leather. Dark wood trim rounds out the cabin, and a placard with the dates "1971-2021" is found on the central tunnel, which refers to the first and current vintage of, you guessed it, Tignanello.
The GranCabrio Folgore is the electric version of Maserati's new convertible, powered by a 92.5-kWh battery pack and three electric motors. Total output is 751 horsepower and 996 lb-ft of torque, which is potent enough to get this nearly 5,100-pound drop-top to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds.
The GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello was created by Maserati's bespoke Fuoriserie division and is set to be auctioned on July 14 in Napa, California.
Bummer that this beauty isn't going to find a home in Italy. But at least it'll be surrounded by some yummy wine in Napa.