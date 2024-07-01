Italy is renowned for many things. Chief among them: cars and wine. And while mixing the two isn't always a recipe for success (yikes), sometimes there's beautiful harmony to be had. Case in point, the new Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello.

That's a mouthful of a name, so let's break it down. GranCabrio: Maserati's new drop-top version of the GranTurismo coupe. Folgore: Maserati's term for its fully electric offerings. Tignanello: an Italian red wine by Marchesi Antinori, a winemaker that's been in business for more than 600 years.