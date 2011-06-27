Used 2011 Audi R8 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $79,950Good Deal | $3,743 below market
2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro25,654 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
O.C. Autohaus - Westminster / California
*** HRE Wheels *** Carbon Fiber Sideblades *** Carbon Fiber Interior Trim *** Navigation System *** Backup Camera *** Heated Front Seats *** Parking Sensors *** LED Daytime Running Lights *** Xenon Projector Beam Headlamps *** Rear Spoiler *** Power Front Seats *** Paddle Shifters *** Bang & Olufsen Sound System *** Easy Financing Available! *** Comes with free CarFax vehicle history report! *** Come by and see how beautiful this car is for yourself! *** Please call us at (714) 898-2800 and make an appointment to come in. We look forward to serving you! Thank you. *** - Contact Kifah/ Chris at 714-898-2800 or ocautohaus@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAENAFG5BN001624
Stock: 11270
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-03-2019
- $84,900Good Deal | $3,584 below market
2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder23,638 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hyundai of Newport - Middletown / Rhode Island
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAVNAFG6BN001969
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $84,993Fair Deal
2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro21,202 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Perfect Auto Collection - Akron / Ohio
2011 Audi R8Lava Grey Pearl Effect Exterior over Black Leather Interior Only 20,828 miles!V10 5.2L Engine! FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDELava Grey Pearl (Originally $650):Quartz Grey Sideblade ColorVEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:V10 5.2L Engine525 Horsepower391 lb/ft TorqueAll Wheel Drive 6 Speed A/T Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAENAFG3BN001234
Stock: 001234
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- $74,888
2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro39,684 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
McDaniels Volkswagen - Columbia / South Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAENAFG4BN002635
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$109,500
2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro6,145 milesDelivery available*
Porsche Austin - Austin / Texas
Recent Arrival!Buy from the First and Best Porsche dealership in Central Texas! The best prices and biggest discounts on CPO Porsche, used Porsche, and other Exotic performance vehicles. Call Internet sales for the lowest price 512-371-1155 or see all of our inventory at www.PorscheAustin.com* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages due to errors with our third party website provider.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAGNAFG9BN000873
Stock: W11476B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- New Listing$93,500
2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder6,571 milesDelivery available*
Porsche Austin - Austin / Texas
Recent Arrival!Clean CARFAX.Buy from the First and Best Porsche dealership in Central Texas! The best prices and biggest discounts on CPO Porsche, used Porsche, and other Exotic performance vehicles. Call Internet sales for the lowest price 512-371-1155 or see all of our inventory at www.PorscheAustin.com* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages due to errors with our third party website provider.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAVNAFG1BN000261
Stock: W11476A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $88,950
2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder29,185 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
GNS Motors - West Berlin / New Jersey
ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE KEPTIN OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM SO PLEASE CALL TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS ALWAYS PAMPERED AND FULLY MAINTAINED 2011 AUDI R8 V10 SPYDER!! IT IS LOADED AND IMMACULATE!! IT HAS NAVIGATION WITH BACK UP CAMERA * HEATED LEATHER MEMORY SEATS * BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM WITH IPHONE/IPOD INPUT JACK * BLUE TOOTH * CARBON FIBER SILL PLATES * HEATED POWER MIRRORS * FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS * XENON HEADLIGHTS * KEYLESS ENTRY ALARM * CUSTOM 19 NICHE 2 PIECE FORGED ALLOY WHEELS!! ONLY 29185 MILES!! MUST SEE!! 26 YEARS IN BUSINESS WE PRIDE OURSELVES ON NO HIDDEN FEE'S AND A NO PRESSURE ENVIRONMENT!! WE NOW OFFER AS LOW AS 3.99% FINANCING!! .. ALL CARS COME WITH A FREE CARFAX .. WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES .. PLEASE CALL .. 856-753-4515 .. TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO COME SEE AND DRIVE .. OUR VEHICLES ARE KEPT IN OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM SO AN APPOINTMENT IS NECESSARY .. FOR MORE PICTURES AND TO VIEW OUR INVENTORY ONLINE GO TO... WWW.GNSMOTORS.COM ..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAVNAFG1BN000292
Stock: 00292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $99,999
2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder22,828 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Lamborghini Newport Beach - Costa Mesa / California
We are pleased to present this stunning 2011 Audi R87 V10 Spyder finished in the "Daytona Grey Pearl" exterior paint over a Black leather interior. This R8 features Carbon Fiber Mirror Caps, Carbon Fiber Front Lip, Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser, Front Grill Painted in Black, Akrapovic Exhaust with Carbon Fiber Tips, 20" ADV1 Wheels in Bronze Finish, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, Custom Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Navigation System, plus much more. This vehicle has been thoroughly inspected by our Factory Certified Technicians. We offer available leasing and financing options, and can help arrange transportation worldwide. For further information, please call, e-mail, or visit our showroom at 44 Auto Center Drive inside the Irvine Auto Center Monday through Friday 8AM to 5PM and Saturdays 10AM to 5PM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAVNAFG2BN002715
Stock: BN002715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- $89,998
2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro36,763 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carrio MotorCars - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAANAFGXBN000211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $109,950
2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder21,199 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DriveAnything.com - Huntingdon Valley / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUATNAFG1BN000882
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $99,999
2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro SpyderNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Max Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAVNAFG9BN001593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $74,995
2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder38,349 milesDelivery available*
Steve White Volkswagen - Greenville / South Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAVNAFG9BN000251
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$87,966
2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattroNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carrollton Motors - Carrollton / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAENAFG3BN001850
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $66,235Good Deal | $1,092 below market
2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder33,302 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Grey 2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro branded title w/FINANCING AND SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE! +CUSTOM NARDO GREY COLOR +CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES +BRAND NEW WHEELS AND TIRES +NAVIGATION +HEATED SEATS +BACKUP CAMERA +ALL WHEEL DRIVE +LEATHER INTERIOR +PADDLE SHIFTERS +AND MORE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership. Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAAUAFG3CN001186
Stock: CA001186
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $106,900
2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder13,637 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim Butler Chevrolet - Fenton / Missouri
2012 Audi R8 5.2 In White.Come see why we are the #1 Chevrolet dealership in the Midwest and #18 in the entire country. On top of that we have also been awarded Dealer of the year the last 4 years. Proudly serving: St. Louis, South County, Webster Groves, Creve Coeur, Kirkwood, Maryland Heights, Sullivan, Rolla, Columbia, Fenton, Chesterfield, St. Charles, Kansas City, Springfield, Jefferson City, and all of great Missouri and Illinois. While we make every attempt to ensure pricing accuracy. Dealer not responsible for computer or human error, dealer reserves the right to change prices due to human or computer error. Price does not include tax, title, license, or administration fees. While we make every attempt to ensure pricing accuracy, Dealer is not responsible for computer or human error and reserves the right to change prices if such error occurs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAENAFG8CN002879
Stock: Z12775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $88,888
2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro8,706 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DCH Audi Oxnard - Oxnard / California
Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAVNAFG1CN000357
Stock: AXS2169A2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-01-2020
- New Listing$89,999
2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro29,415 milesDelivery available*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
*2012 AUDI R8 5.2L, R8 5.2 SPYDER 2-DR AUTO R TRONIC QUATTRO, ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE $184,850!!* ENJOY AUDI EXCLUSIVE COLOR, BLACK/RED STITCHING, ENHANCED BLACK LEATHER PACKAGE W/ CONTRAST ST, PERFORATED LEATHER WRAPPED MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL,INLAY - CARBON SIGMA, CARBON FIBER EXTERIOR MIRRORS (ELECTRIC FOLDING), FRONT LICENSE PLATE-HOLDER, ENHANCED LEATHER PACKAGE, CARBON FIBER SIGMA DOOR SILL INSERTS, NAVIGATION W/ AUDI MUSIC INTERFACE, INSTRUMENT CLUSTER IN WHITE, DRIVER INFORMATION SYSTEM W/ AUDI NAVIGATION PLUS, REARVIEW CAMERA!!ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAVNAFG3CN002997
Stock: TCN002997
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $97,388
2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder6,127 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Reeves Import BMW - Tampa / Florida
ONLY 6,127 Miles! Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Heated Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release. VEHICLE REVIEWS: CarAndDriver.com explains "A convertible supercar strikes us as a capital idea. Audi thought so too and cut the top off the R8 to create a supremely comfortable, fast, and sonorous transportation device for two.". BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Welcome to Reeves Import Motorcars, a family owned and operated business since 1971. On behalf of our staff, thank you for visiting us on the Web and giving us an opportunity to acquaint you with our dealership. Our commitment to perfection is exceeded only by our resolve to offer you the highest levels of guest services in the luxury automotive industry. Our professional and well trained staff is ready to assist you with your new or pre-owned automotive needs. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. All offers are mutually exclusive. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please verify any informa Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAUUAFG2CN001726
Stock: 2202818Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020