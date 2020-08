Close

O.C. Autohaus - Westminster / California

*** HRE Wheels *** Carbon Fiber Sideblades *** Carbon Fiber Interior Trim *** Navigation System *** Backup Camera *** Heated Front Seats *** Parking Sensors *** LED Daytime Running Lights *** Xenon Projector Beam Headlamps *** Rear Spoiler *** Power Front Seats *** Paddle Shifters *** Bang & Olufsen Sound System *** Easy Financing Available! *** Comes with free CarFax vehicle history report! *** Come by and see how beautiful this car is for yourself! *** Please call us at (714) 898-2800 and make an appointment to come in. We look forward to serving you! Thank you. *** - Contact Kifah/ Chris at 714-898-2800 or ocautohaus@gmail.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 10 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WUAENAFG5BN001624

Stock: 11270

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 10-03-2019