Used 2011 Audi R8 for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
92 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

20082020
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$55K$100K+
Price

Rating

Mileage

050K
Mileage

Vehicle History

Type

Trim

Fuel Economy

1020
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Interior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Options & Packages

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $79,950Good Deal | $3,743 below market

    2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro

    25,654 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    O.C. Autohaus - Westminster / California

    *** HRE Wheels *** Carbon Fiber Sideblades *** Carbon Fiber Interior Trim *** Navigation System *** Backup Camera *** Heated Front Seats *** Parking Sensors *** LED Daytime Running Lights *** Xenon Projector Beam Headlamps *** Rear Spoiler *** Power Front Seats *** Paddle Shifters *** Bang & Olufsen Sound System *** Easy Financing Available! *** Comes with free CarFax vehicle history report! *** Come by and see how beautiful this car is for yourself! *** Please call us at (714) 898-2800 and make an appointment to come in. We look forward to serving you! Thank you. *** - Contact Kifah/ Chris at 714-898-2800 or ocautohaus@gmail.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 10-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WUAENAFG5BN001624
    Stock: 11270
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 10-03-2019

  • $84,900Good Deal | $3,584 below market

    2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder

    23,638 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hyundai of Newport - Middletown / Rhode Island

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WUAVNAFG6BN001969
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $84,993Fair Deal

    2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro

    21,202 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Perfect Auto Collection - Akron / Ohio

    2011 Audi R8Lava Grey Pearl Effect Exterior over Black Leather Interior Only 20,828 miles!V10 5.2L Engine! FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDELava Grey Pearl (Originally $650):Quartz Grey Sideblade ColorVEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:V10 5.2L Engine525 Horsepower391 lb/ft TorqueAll Wheel Drive 6 Speed A/T Transmission

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 10-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WUAENAFG3BN001234
    Stock: 001234
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-09-2020

  • $74,888

    2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro

    39,684 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    McDaniels Volkswagen - Columbia / South Carolina

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WUAENAFG4BN002635
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $109,500

    2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro

    6,145 miles
    Delivery available*

    Porsche Austin - Austin / Texas

    Recent Arrival!Buy from the First and Best Porsche dealership in Central Texas! The best prices and biggest discounts on CPO Porsche, used Porsche, and other Exotic performance vehicles. Call Internet sales for the lowest price 512-371-1155 or see all of our inventory at www.PorscheAustin.com* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages due to errors with our third party website provider.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 10-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WUAGNAFG9BN000873
    Stock: W11476B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-26-2020

  • New Listing
    $93,500

    2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder

    6,571 miles
    Delivery available*

    Porsche Austin - Austin / Texas

    Recent Arrival!Clean CARFAX.Buy from the First and Best Porsche dealership in Central Texas! The best prices and biggest discounts on CPO Porsche, used Porsche, and other Exotic performance vehicles. Call Internet sales for the lowest price 512-371-1155 or see all of our inventory at www.PorscheAustin.com* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages due to errors with our third party website provider.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 10-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WUAVNAFG1BN000261
    Stock: W11476A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-26-2020

  • $88,950

    2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder

    29,185 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    GNS Motors - West Berlin / New Jersey

    ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE KEPTIN OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM SO PLEASE CALL TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS ALWAYS PAMPERED AND FULLY MAINTAINED 2011 AUDI R8 V10 SPYDER!!  IT IS LOADED AND IMMACULATE!!  IT HAS NAVIGATION WITH BACK UP CAMERA * HEATED LEATHER MEMORY SEATS * BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM WITH IPHONE/IPOD INPUT JACK * BLUE TOOTH * CARBON FIBER SILL PLATES * HEATED POWER MIRRORS * FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS * XENON HEADLIGHTS * KEYLESS ENTRY ALARM * CUSTOM 19 NICHE 2 PIECE FORGED ALLOY WHEELS!! ONLY 29185 MILES!! MUST SEE!! 26 YEARS IN BUSINESS WE PRIDE OURSELVES ON NO HIDDEN FEE'S AND A NO PRESSURE ENVIRONMENT!! WE NOW OFFER AS LOW AS 3.99% FINANCING!! .. ALL CARS COME WITH A FREE CARFAX .. WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES .. PLEASE CALL .. 856-753-4515 .. TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO COME SEE AND DRIVE .. OUR VEHICLES ARE KEPT IN OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM SO AN APPOINTMENT IS NECESSARY .. FOR MORE PICTURES AND TO VIEW OUR INVENTORY ONLINE GO TO... WWW.GNSMOTORS.COM ..

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 10-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WUAVNAFG1BN000292
    Stock: 00292
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $99,999

    2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder

    22,828 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Lamborghini Newport Beach - Costa Mesa / California

    We are pleased to present this stunning 2011 Audi R87 V10 Spyder finished in the "Daytona Grey Pearl" exterior paint over a Black leather interior. This R8 features Carbon Fiber Mirror Caps, Carbon Fiber Front Lip, Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser, Front Grill Painted in Black, Akrapovic Exhaust with Carbon Fiber Tips, 20" ADV1 Wheels in Bronze Finish, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, Custom Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Navigation System, plus much more. This vehicle has been thoroughly inspected by our Factory Certified Technicians. We offer available leasing and financing options, and can help arrange transportation worldwide. For further information, please call, e-mail, or visit our showroom at 44 Auto Center Drive inside the Irvine Auto Center Monday through Friday 8AM to 5PM and Saturdays 10AM to 5PM.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 10-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WUAVNAFG2BN002715
    Stock: BN002715
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-26-2020

  • $89,998

    2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro

    36,763 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Carrio MotorCars - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 10-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WUAANAFGXBN000211
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $109,950

    2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder

    21,199 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    DriveAnything.com - Huntingdon Valley / Pennsylvania

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 10-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WUATNAFG1BN000882
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $99,999

    2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Max Chicago - Chicago / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WUAVNAFG9BN001593
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $74,995

    2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder

    38,349 miles
    Delivery available*

    Steve White Volkswagen - Greenville / South Carolina

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 10-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WUAVNAFG9BN000251
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $87,966

    2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Carrollton Motors - Carrollton / Georgia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WUAENAFG3BN001850
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $66,235Good Deal | $1,092 below market

    2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder

    33,302 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah

    Grey 2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro branded title w/FINANCING AND SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE! +CUSTOM NARDO GREY COLOR +CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES +BRAND NEW WHEELS AND TIRES +NAVIGATION +HEATED SEATS +BACKUP CAMERA +ALL WHEEL DRIVE +LEATHER INTERIOR +PADDLE SHIFTERS +AND MORE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership. Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WUAAUAFG3CN001186
    Stock: CA001186
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-13-2020

  • $106,900

    2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder

    13,637 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Jim Butler Chevrolet - Fenton / Missouri

    2012 Audi R8 5.2 In White.Come see why we are the #1 Chevrolet dealership in the Midwest and #18 in the entire country. On top of that we have also been awarded Dealer of the year the last 4 years. Proudly serving: St. Louis, South County, Webster Groves, Creve Coeur, Kirkwood, Maryland Heights, Sullivan, Rolla, Columbia, Fenton, Chesterfield, St. Charles, Kansas City, Springfield, Jefferson City, and all of great Missouri and Illinois. While we make every attempt to ensure pricing accuracy. Dealer not responsible for computer or human error, dealer reserves the right to change prices due to human or computer error. Price does not include tax, title, license, or administration fees. While we make every attempt to ensure pricing accuracy, Dealer is not responsible for computer or human error and reserves the right to change prices if such error occurs.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WUAENAFG8CN002879
    Stock: Z12775
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-24-2020

  • $88,888

    2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro

    8,706 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    DCH Audi Oxnard - Oxnard / California

    Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WUAVNAFG1CN000357
    Stock: AXS2169A2
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-01-2020

  • New Listing
    $89,999

    2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro

    29,415 miles
    Delivery available*

    Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland

    *2012 AUDI R8 5.2L, R8 5.2 SPYDER 2-DR AUTO R TRONIC QUATTRO, ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE $184,850!!* ENJOY AUDI EXCLUSIVE COLOR, BLACK/RED STITCHING, ENHANCED BLACK LEATHER PACKAGE W/ CONTRAST ST, PERFORATED LEATHER WRAPPED MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL,INLAY - CARBON SIGMA, CARBON FIBER EXTERIOR MIRRORS (ELECTRIC FOLDING), FRONT LICENSE PLATE-HOLDER, ENHANCED LEATHER PACKAGE, CARBON FIBER SIGMA DOOR SILL INSERTS, NAVIGATION W/ AUDI MUSIC INTERFACE, INSTRUMENT CLUSTER IN WHITE, DRIVER INFORMATION SYSTEM W/ AUDI NAVIGATION PLUS, REARVIEW CAMERA!!ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WUAVNAFG3CN002997
    Stock: TCN002997
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-31-2020

  • $97,388

    2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder

    6,127 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Reeves Import BMW - Tampa / Florida

    ONLY 6,127 Miles! Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Heated Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release. VEHICLE REVIEWS: CarAndDriver.com explains "A convertible supercar strikes us as a capital idea. Audi thought so too and cut the top off the R8 to create a supremely comfortable, fast, and sonorous transportation device for two.". BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Welcome to Reeves Import Motorcars, a family owned and operated business since 1971. On behalf of our staff, thank you for visiting us on the Web and giving us an opportunity to acquaint you with our dealership. Our commitment to perfection is exceeded only by our resolve to offer you the highest levels of guest services in the luxury automotive industry. Our professional and well trained staff is ready to assist you with your new or pre-owned automotive needs. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. All offers are mutually exclusive. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please verify any informa Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (11 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WUAUUAFG2CN001726
    Stock: 2202818Z
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-29-2020

Showing 1 - 18 out of 92 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi R8
  4. Used 2011 Audi R8
R8 Reviews & Specs