ONLY 6,127 Miles! Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Heated Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release. VEHICLE REVIEWS: CarAndDriver.com explains "A convertible supercar strikes us as a capital idea. Audi thought so too and cut the top off the R8 to create a supremely comfortable, fast, and sonorous transportation device for two.".

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WUAUUAFG2CN001726

Stock: 2202818Z

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020