Chevy Corvette Z06 vs. Maserati MC20: Edmunds U-Drags Mid-Engine Battle

Even though these two mid-engine supercars cost vastly different amounts of money, there is no reason we shouldn't pit the Chevy Corvette Z06 against the Maserati MC20 Cielo. Ever since the C8 Corvette first bowed in 2019 it's been billed as America's supercar — the one to finally take on Europe's best.

The Z06 is the most extreme version of the Corvette (until the ZR1 arrives, that is). Its naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V8 makes 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. We've put it up against plenty of competition before, but not a carbon-tubbed mid-engine Italian supercar.

The MC20 Cielo makes 621 hp and 538 lb-ft of torque from its 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, though despite all that fancy carbon fiber, the Maserati actually weighs more than the conventionally constructed Corvette (332 pounds more, in fact). It being a convertible doesn't help either. So can the Maserati overcome its power-to-weight deficit, or is the cheaper, lighter Corvette going to run away and win? Watch on to find out.