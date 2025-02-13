Chevy Corvette Z06 vs. Maserati MC20: Edmunds U-Drags Mid-Engine Battle

It's Italy vs. America in our latest U-Drags battle

Edmunds U-Drags: Chevy Corvette Z06 vs. Maserati MC20 Cielo
  • Two mid-engine supercars go head-to-head in the latest round of Edmunds U-Drag.
  • The Chevy Corvette Z06 is one of America's finest, while the MC20 Cielo is Maserati's best sports car in a long, long time.
  • How do they stack up and which is quicker? There's only one way to find out.

Even though these two mid-engine supercars cost vastly different amounts of money, there is no reason we shouldn't pit the Chevy Corvette Z06 against the Maserati MC20 Cielo. Ever since the C8 Corvette first bowed in 2019 it's been billed as America's supercar — the one to finally take on Europe's best.

The Z06 is the most extreme version of the Corvette (until the ZR1 arrives, that is). Its naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V8 makes 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. We've put it up against plenty of competition before, but not a carbon-tubbed mid-engine Italian supercar.

The MC20 Cielo makes 621 hp and 538 lb-ft of torque from its 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, though despite all that fancy carbon fiber, the Maserati actually weighs more than the conventionally constructed Corvette (332 pounds more, in fact). It being a convertible doesn't help either. So can the Maserati overcome its power-to-weight deficit, or is the cheaper, lighter Corvette going to run away and win? Watch on to find out.

Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Steven Ewingedited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

