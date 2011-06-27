2022 Lincoln Navigator Deals, Incentives & Rebates
Base4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
Cash Offers(4 available)Show details
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2023
- $500 First Responder for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2023
- $750 Student/College Grad for Retail - Expires 01/03/2023
- $500 Student/College Grad for Lease - Expires 01/03/2023
Military for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/04/2022
- End
- 01/03/2023
First Responder for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
2022 First Responder Bonus Cash (#38324). Available to active members of an eligible First Responder Association including police, fire, EMT, and 911 dispatchers. Eligible buyers may receive First Responder Bonus Cash on select new vehicles. Incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Not all buyers will qualify. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/03/23. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/04/2022
- End
- 01/03/2023
Student/College Grad for Retail
- Customer $ Offer
- $750
- Start
- 01/04/2022
- End
- 01/03/2023
Student/College Grad for Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/04/2022
- End
- 01/03/2023
Financing(1 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 04/04/2022
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
APR Financing (#20661). Not all buyers will qualify for Lincoln AFS limited-term financing. Must finance through Lincoln AFS. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 04/04/22. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
1.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 48 months at $22.09 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 60 months at $18.37 per month, per $1,000 financed. 5.9% APR financing for 72 months at $16.53 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 5.9% 72 01/04/2022 04/04/2022 2.9% 48 01/04/2022 04/04/2022 1.9% 36 01/04/2022 04/04/2022 3.9% 60 01/04/2022 04/04/2022
All 2022 Lincoln Navigator Deals
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Lincoln Navigator in Virginia is:not available