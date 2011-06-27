  1. Home
  • Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2022 Military Appreciation Exclusive Cash Reward (#38320). Available to active, retired and veterans within two years of separation of an eligible military branch. Eligible buyers may receive Military Appreciation Bonus Cash on select new vehicles. Incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Not all buyers will qualify. To register, go to fordsalutesthosewhoserve.com. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/03/23. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/03/2023

    First Responder for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2022 First Responder Bonus Cash (#38324). Available to active members of an eligible First Responder Association including police, fire, EMT, and 911 dispatchers. Eligible buyers may receive First Responder Bonus Cash on select new vehicles. Incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Not all buyers will qualify. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/03/23. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/03/2023

    Student/College Grad for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2022 College Student Purchase Program (#38322). Available to all full-time and part-time college students, recent college or trade school graduates within 2 years from graduation date, and current graduate school students. Eligible buyers may receive a College Student Purchase Program incentive on select new vehicles. Incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Not all buyers will qualify. To register, go to FordDrivesU.com. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/03/23. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $750
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/03/2023

    Student/College Grad for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2022 College Student Purchase Program (#38322). Available to all full-time and part-time college students, recent college or trade school graduates within 2 years from graduation date, and current graduate school students. Eligible buyers may receive a College Student Purchase Program incentive on select new vehicles. Incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Not all buyers will qualify. To register, go to FordDrivesU.com. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/03/23. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/03/2023

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    APR Financing (#20661). Not all buyers will qualify for Lincoln AFS limited-term financing. Must finance through Lincoln AFS. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 04/04/22. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    1.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 48 months at $22.09 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 60 months at $18.37 per month, per $1,000 financed. 5.9% APR financing for 72 months at $16.53 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    5.9%7201/04/202204/04/2022
    2.9%4801/04/202204/04/2022
    1.9%3601/04/202204/04/2022
    3.9%6001/04/202204/04/2022
All 2022 Lincoln Navigator Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
L Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
L Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
L Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
L Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
