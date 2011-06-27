Used 2000 Lincoln Navigator Consumer Reviews
Nothing but problems!
I would NEVER buy another Navigator. I have had nothing but problems with mine. The air suspension went out and is NOT cheap to fix. Also I've had transmission problems. Something in the transmission gets too hot and causes the seal to break and the transmission fluid to leak so transmission had to be rebuilt. The only positive thing about this vehicle is the room and seating but unfortunately I can't keep it running long enough to even enjoy that. If you have a ton of money to fix on ongoing repairs then this car is for you! These vehicles are bad for their suspension and transmission problems...I wish I would have known this before I wasted money buying mine.
The Phantomblonde's Nav experience!
I hate the Contitrac tires that came on this Nav, I have had nothing but problems with them, which is causing a rough ride. Am working with the dealership to come to some agreement about the tires being replaced. Dealership has been very cooperative so far. This has to be the ultimate road- trip and shopping vehicle, has room for everything! Beautiful bright candy apple red color!
Awesome!
I was driving a Dodge Ram and a Lexus LS. The Navigator is the best of both worlds all rolled into one. The towing power far exceeds the Ram, in fact you barely notice there's a boat back there, being quite capable of passing speeds on the highway with ease. The luxury compares moderately with the Lexus, while the sound system far exceeds it. Handling is quite good considering it's massive size.
Love it
I owned this since it was new, now 9 years old and still great. I have had the heaters in the seats go and not covered under even extended warranty, and also had a transmission electrical switch go out while traveling, and the one plastic piece on the door and one on the lumbar seat. But those were to only trouble I had with this wonderful vehicle. For 9 years service I have loved it since day one. With gas at $4 a gallon I still love it but for me the end is soon because being a woman I want something newer. 9 years is a long time for me. If you are thinking of an older navigator I would say go for it. For 9 it still looks great and performs great.
nothing but engine problems
i have a lincoln because i fell in love with this suv as soon as it came out.I save up enouph money to get one and at first it was everything i hoped it to be then it rained out and water had gotten in to my fuse box and gem moduler box and it was all down hill from there i ended up paying 1,400 dollars to get that fixed. So when it hit a 1,000,00 it was time to change the plugs which coursed another 500 but once the new plugs went in the coils all started to go bad one after another it went from a dream to a night mare.And to make matter worst now the sensors are starten to go one by one i never had this much trouble with a car in my life SO MUCH FOR BUYING AMERICAN a made owner
