Estimated values
2000 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$757
|$1,231
|$1,472
|Clean
|$691
|$1,123
|$1,346
|Average
|$558
|$906
|$1,095
|Rough
|$425
|$690
|$844
Estimated values
2000 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,393
|$2,211
|$2,625
|Clean
|$1,271
|$2,017
|$2,401
|Average
|$1,026
|$1,628
|$1,953
|Rough
|$782
|$1,240
|$1,505