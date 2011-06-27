Estimated values
2012 Lincoln MKZ 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,737
|$8,523
|$9,921
|Clean
|$6,311
|$7,972
|$9,260
|Average
|$5,458
|$6,870
|$7,937
|Rough
|$4,606
|$5,768
|$6,614
Estimated values
2012 Lincoln MKZ 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,397
|$8,102
|$9,438
|Clean
|$5,992
|$7,579
|$8,808
|Average
|$5,183
|$6,531
|$7,550
|Rough
|$4,373
|$5,484
|$6,291
Estimated values
2012 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,441
|$8,386
|$9,905
|Clean
|$6,034
|$7,844
|$9,245
|Average
|$5,219
|$6,760
|$7,924
|Rough
|$4,404
|$5,675
|$6,603