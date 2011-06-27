Used 2012 Lincoln MKZ Consumer Reviews
Awsome Vehicle MKZ Hybrid 2011
We have had this car since March of 2011 and love everything about it. Have averaged 39.1 long term combination city/hwy. This car has exceeded our expectations for mileage,comfort,handling and looks. We never expected to own a Lincoln let alone a hybrid. This car is a well kept secret!
New to Hybrid Cars
Just passed 600 miles on new Ultimate Pkg MKZ Hybrid. On short trips about 2 miles I get about 26 mpg. Commute to work 22 miles one way 30City/70Hyw, I get 42 mpg consistently. Strange results considering city should be 41 mpg and thats what the short trips are. If I drive normally meaning faster off the line at stop lights and break later and harder, I can only get about 33 mpg average. This isn't too bad and I can live with those numbers. The car really teaches me how to drive more efficiently. I do go past 65 mph but under 75 on the highway regularly and still get 42 mpg. I find that hard acceleration and hard breaking is my biggest problem.
Best Used Value On the Market
I bought the car six months ago with 30,000 miles on it, still under warranty. I had a new, long commute and wanted something comfy that wouldn't use a ton of fuel. It was obviously very well cared for, and equipped with every available option, including the dealer added remote start. The ride is quiet, and very solid, not as luxurious as the MKS I had a few years ago, but very nice for its size. BTW-this is not a big car. I drove the 2016 MKZ as a loaner car and is noticeably larger. I changed out the original Michelins for Continentals due to a road hazard problem; the Conti's have been great. It's enjoyable to drive, but if you get aggressive on a curve you're reminded that this car was built for cruising. Not a problem, just a characteristic. Couple annoyances : the driver's seat has required constant adjustment trying to find a comfortable seating position, but I've finally found it. Headroom is at a premium due to the sunroof. That's about it for limitations. It runs smooth as can be, looks good and delivers outstanding mileage. SYNC is just fine when you learn to use it.; I had an MB and the COMAND system wasn't better, just different. While I wouldn't have bought this new at $40++, as a used car this was a great choice. Update after 18 months: : headroom issue didn't change Otherwise this has been a great car. Over 41 mpg in warm weather, minus 10% in winter.
put your doubts behind, get the hybrid
If there's no difference in price why would you want the gas-eating V6? Our average fuel economy is 37.8 MPG and could be better, depending on how much you're pushed in traffic. You do not have to trade off on power, it just comes from another source. It's quiet and responsive; regenerative breaks are great, nice wood trim, more if you get the exec pkg (plus suede inserts); heated and cooled seats; blind spot system is also very helpful. Headroom is not as spacious because of the moonroof. Center console hits the arm just right, the ones on the door are too low, so you rest your arm on the window sill. Decent turning radius, adjustable LED dash display. THX sound is very nice.
Classy Car, Smooth Ride
True Lincoln engineered ride... Crystal White exterior, light cashmere interior, nice interior wood features... ample trunk room, moon roof seldom use ... leather could be more durable... why black carpet ... should have been cashmere color. Purchased July 2015 --- one owner, spotless, looks new ... Bad mileage with AC on. Climate control & AC works great. Love backup camera... Received all manuals with some warranty remaining. Manual describes a replaceable interior air filter to mitigate dust, which I need to figure out. Was seeking a luxury car and refused to drop $45K as I drive only 7,000 miles per year, so this was a perfect pick! Considered the Cadillac CTS, but was a bit turned off for a few reasons and my mechanic advised to steer away- too many issues. He worked on MKZ's over the years and gives high marks for reliability and no major issues. Newer MKZ's 2013/14 are gaudy with back spoiler, takes away class appeal and interior looked cheap with no crafted wood moldings. Receive many compliments on mine and it's a smooth drive, nice smooth pull. Very happy!
