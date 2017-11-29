2018 Lincoln MKX Review
Pros & Cons
- Quiet interior with spacious rear seating
- Comfortable ride quality
- A lot of features for the money
- Strong turbocharged V6 engine option
- Thick roof pillars and a small rear window impair rear visibility
- Interior quality isn't as high as that of many European rivals
Which MKX does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
Shopping for a luxury crossover SUV? You might like the 2018 MKX. Lincoln redesigned the MKX a few years ago with an eye toward quality and luxury. It offers a quiet interior and a lot of features for a respectable price.
The MKX is related to the Ford Edge SUV. There are many similarities, but overall we like how Lincoln has upped the MKX's luxury credentials. It's quiet on the highway, the seats are very comfortable, and the suspension ably soaks up bumps and ruts. Essentially, the 2018 Lincoln MKX checks all the luxury SUV boxes.
It's true that European SUVs have more prestige attached to them. But if you're looking for a high-class way to transport your family, the MKX is a solid pick.
Notably, we picked the Lincoln MKX as one of Edmunds' Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2018.
2018 Lincoln MKX models
The 2018 Lincoln MKX is a five-passenger crossover SUV. It comes in four trim levels: Premiere, Select, Reserve and Black Label. Feature content grows as you work your way up the trim-level ladder, but the MKX has a decent amount of equipment at the base level.
All MKX models come standard with a 3.7-liter V6 (303 horsepower, 278 pound-feet of torque) paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard as well, with all-wheel drive optional. A turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 (335 hp, 380 lb-ft of torque) is an optional upgrade offered on all four trims.
Standard equipment highlights for the Premiere trim level include adaptive suspension dampers (all-wheel-drive models only), 18-inch wheels, xenon headlights, remote engine start, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, 60/40-split second-row seat with power-folding seatbacks, driver-seat memory functions and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Standard interior tech includes Lincoln's Sync 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, two USB ports, and a 10-speaker audio system with a CD player and satellite radio.
The Select model adds LED daytime running lights, power-folding side mirrors (with driver-side auto-dimming), a hands-free liftgate, leather upholstery and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel.
A couple of optional packages available for the Select are worth considering. The optional Select Plus package adds a navigation system plus blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems. The Climate package adds heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, automatic windshield wipers and automatic high beams.
The Reserve trim level adds 20-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, mobile app compatibility and the contents of the Select Plus package.
Finally, the Black Label variant builds upon the Reserve's features with trim-specific 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, upgraded leather upholstery, rear parking sensors, a simulated-suede headliner, the contents of the Climate package and a 19-speaker Revel Ultima surround-sound audio system with HD radio. Each Black Label MKX gets a choice of three design themes (Indulgence, Modern Heritage and Thoroughbred), each of which alters the trim and the color of the upholstery, headliner and carpeting. This trim also grants access to Lincoln's Black Label program, which offers vehicle maintenance, detailing and some travel perks.
The Reserve and Black Label versions offer several separate packages, including Technology (front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera system and automated parallel parking), Driver Assistance (adaptive cruise control, adaptive steering, lane keeping assist, forward collision warning and mitigation) and Luxury (adaptive LED headlights and the Revel Ultima audio system).
Stand-alone options include 21-inch wheels, 22-way-adjustable front seats, a trailer tow package, a 13-speaker Revel audio system (Select and Reserve), inflatable rear seat belts, and a rear-seat video entertainment system with dual displays.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Lincoln MKX Black Label (turbo 2.7L V6 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Lincoln MKX has received a few minor revisions, including the upgrade to the newer, far better Sync 3 infotainment system. Overall, our findings remain broadly applicable.
Driving8.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Lincoln MKX.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the MKX models:
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Alerts the driver to a potential forward collision and can automatically apply the brakes.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Warns of vehicles in the driver's blind spots. Combined with rear cross-traffic alert.
- MyKey
- Limits certain parameters for secondary drivers through a programmable key system.
