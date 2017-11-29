  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(13)
Appraise this car

2018 Lincoln MKX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet interior with spacious rear seating
  • Comfortable ride quality
  • A lot of features for the money
  • Strong turbocharged V6 engine option
  • Thick roof pillars and a small rear window impair rear visibility
  • Interior quality isn't as high as that of many European rivals
Which MKX does Edmunds recommend?

Overall, we recommend the MKX's Select trim level. It's just above the base Premiere trim level and adds a few creature comforts. More important, it's the key to getting desirable options packages such as the Climate package and the Select Plus package. Get the optional 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 for its enhanced power.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

Shopping for a luxury crossover SUV? You might like the 2018 MKX. Lincoln redesigned the MKX a few years ago with an eye toward quality and luxury. It offers a quiet interior and a lot of features for a respectable price.

The MKX is related to the Ford Edge SUV. There are many similarities, but overall we like how Lincoln has upped the MKX's luxury credentials. It's quiet on the highway, the seats are very comfortable, and the suspension ably soaks up bumps and ruts. Essentially, the 2018 Lincoln MKX checks all the luxury SUV boxes.

It's true that European SUVs have more prestige attached to them. But if you're looking for a high-class way to transport your family, the MKX is a solid pick.

Notably, we picked the Lincoln MKX as one of Edmunds' Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2018.

2018 Lincoln MKX models

The 2018 Lincoln MKX is a five-passenger crossover SUV. It comes in four trim levels: Premiere, Select, Reserve and Black Label. Feature content grows as you work your way up the trim-level ladder, but the MKX has a decent amount of equipment at the base level.

All MKX models come standard with a 3.7-liter V6 (303 horsepower, 278 pound-feet of torque) paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard as well, with all-wheel drive optional. A turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 (335 hp, 380 lb-ft of torque) is an optional upgrade offered on all four trims.

Standard equipment highlights for the Premiere trim level include adaptive suspension dampers (all-wheel-drive models only), 18-inch wheels, xenon headlights, remote engine start, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, 60/40-split second-row seat with power-folding seatbacks, driver-seat memory functions and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Standard interior tech includes Lincoln's Sync 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, two USB ports, and a 10-speaker audio system with a CD player and satellite radio.

The Select model adds LED daytime running lights, power-folding side mirrors (with driver-side auto-dimming), a hands-free liftgate, leather upholstery and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel.

A couple of optional packages available for the Select are worth considering. The optional Select Plus package adds a navigation system plus blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems. The Climate package adds heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, automatic windshield wipers and automatic high beams.

The Reserve trim level adds 20-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, mobile app compatibility and the contents of the Select Plus package.

Finally, the Black Label variant builds upon the Reserve's features with trim-specific 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, upgraded leather upholstery, rear parking sensors, a simulated-suede headliner, the contents of the Climate package and a 19-speaker Revel Ultima surround-sound audio system with HD radio. Each Black Label MKX gets a choice of three design themes (Indulgence, Modern Heritage and Thoroughbred), each of which alters the trim and the color of the upholstery, headliner and carpeting. This trim also grants access to Lincoln's Black Label program, which offers vehicle maintenance, detailing and some travel perks.

The Reserve and Black Label versions offer several separate packages, including Technology (front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera system and automated parallel parking), Driver Assistance (adaptive cruise control, adaptive steering, lane keeping assist, forward collision warning and mitigation) and Luxury (adaptive LED headlights and the Revel Ultima audio system).

Stand-alone options include 21-inch wheels, 22-way-adjustable front seats, a trailer tow package, a 13-speaker Revel audio system (Select and Reserve), inflatable rear seat belts, and a rear-seat video entertainment system with dual displays.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Lincoln MKX Black Label (turbo 2.7L V6 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Lincoln MKX has received a few minor revisions, including the upgrade to the newer, far better Sync 3 infotainment system. Overall, our findings remain broadly applicable.

Driving

8.0
The optional turbocharged engine gives the MKX impressive acceleration. While it isn't the fastest of its group, you'll appreciate the power up an on-ramp. Our test vehicle had optional performance-oriented tires that helped improve braking and handling results.

Acceleration

7.5
The optional twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6 makes the MKX one of the most powerful vehicles in the segment. It may feel fast, but its 5.9-second 0-60 mph acceleration isn't quicker than other performance-minded competitors.

Braking

7.0
The MKX returned consistent emergency braking stopping distances during testing with no detectable pedal fade or odor. The front exhibits only minor nosedive, and stopping power is easy to modulate through the brake pedal for routine driving.

Steering

7.0
The grip from optional performance-orientated all-season tires imparts agility and accuracy back through the steering wheel. It builds effort naturally right off center. But road feedback is nonexistent.

Handling

7.5
The optional performance tires on our tester do their job well, allowing the MKX to turn harder and faster than you'd expect. Stability control intervenes smoothly, making this SUV feel composed and confident on curvy roads.

Drivability

9.5
This SUV feels powerful and smooth. Controlling the gas pedal is rewarding, and low-speed gear changes are nearly imperceptible. Adaptive cruise control smartly slows the MKX down and can be easily changed to nonadaptive mode, too.

Off-road

6.5
While available with all-wheel drive, the MKX has tight clearances that limit its off-road ability. Drivers can't lock the power split between axles, and hill start and downhill assist features are not available.

Comfort

8.0
The MKX delivers what you'd expect from a compact luxury SUV, provided you option it. The front seats offer massage, heating, ventilation and multiple adjustments. The ride is well-controlled despite the large-diameter wheels, and the cabin stays quiet in town and on the freeway.

Seat comfort

8.5
Soft front seats limit long-distance fatigue, while heating and cooling functions work quickly. Wide-ranging adjustments in the optional seats fit different body types.

Ride comfort

8.0
The MKX's ride quality is balanced between firm and soft. You'll feel bumps, but it's never harsh.

Noise & vibration

7.5
The cabin mutes wind, tire and road noise to a minimum. The V6 is quiet around town, but it lets itself be heard when you're accelerating up to freeway speeds.

Interior

7.0
The MKX is pretty easy to get in and see out of, and front and rear legroom is spacious. But headroom is only average, and the driving position could be better.

Ease of use

6.5
Minor annoyances add up and hurt the luxury experience. Your elbows sit at slightly different distances and heights, and the button-style gear shifter just isn't as convenient to use as a traditional lever or stalk.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
A tall roof, large door openings and narrow door sills mean there are few obstructions while getting in or out. The seats are at a just-right height so you can slide right in.

Roominess

7.0
Headroom is segment competitive until you order the panoramic sunroof. It cuts rear headroom to the point where passengers of average height will brush their hair against the roof. Front and rear legroom is spacious.

Visibility

7.0
A tall seating position and large windows make it easy to see your surroundings. A standard rearview camera and the optional 360-degree camera aid parking.

Quality

6.5
The Black Label interior trims add a premium feel, but our tester exhibited some quality issues that were decidedly unexpected in a luxury car: The sunroof creaked over driveways, and foam on the driver seat worked itself free of its cover.

Utility

7.5
Cargo capacity is better than most. The interior has numerous cubbies and storage options, including a deep center console. A cubby with a USB port has a cover to secure items when parked.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Lincoln MKX.

5(62%)
4(15%)
3(0%)
2(8%)
1(15%)
4.0
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this vehicle
Chris A,04/19/2018
Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
Overall, I'm 6 months in and love this vehicle! The quietness of the interior, performance, people/cargo hauling capability, park-ability, fuel economy (24 hwy), and beautiful lines are all a treat. I'm biased maybe, but I really like how this vehicle looks. The lines are simple, unique, elegant. That and the size is just perfect, being easy to park, yet taking 4 people in roomy luxury pretty much anywhere. On top of that, the base model has all the creature comforts I want and a few more. With bluetooth connectivity that is pretty seamless (phone, Pandora, google-maps), nice leather heated seats, remote start, and comfortable roomy rear seats. Flip the button and the rear seats go down and you have a great cargo cavern to load up with whatever. From a winter/capability standpoint, the AWD system seems to just always get traction...where my prior RWD 4x4 would fishtail or delay pulling out of the subdivision the torque and engine weight up front w/ an assist from the back wheels seems much more stable/capable for 99% of my needs. That, and it's really hard to get stuck (especially if you shut off traction control, which was not obvious at first) when you need engine rev's to get out. I've also towed a good size trailer with it and it was rock solid. All in all, a very nice package with many creature comforts at a high value.
A very smooth SUV
Mike,09/30/2018
Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
My MKX is a top of the line Black Label model with the 2.7 turbo charge engine with 21 inch wheels. I like to drive it in Sport Mode as opposed to Comfort or Normal. The ride is top notch and the 2.7 turbo engine has peppy and smooth pick up. All the pick up you will ever need or want. The Black Label interior is luxury, the 22 way seats with massage are wonderful. The Push Button gear shift (which unclutters the central console) takes only about a week for you to stop glancing down and place your hand on the console to search for the non existent gear shift. Instead you look ahead and push a button with eyes toward the front of the car. Now the center console is for large central storage compartments and 2 open storage areas in front of the dual cup holders. The Black Label leather interior is top of the line. I have the thoroughbred theme which is black and tan with maple wood paneling. The safety technology on this model includes all the recently available features from 360 degree camera, BLIS, Adaptive Speed Control, Lane Assist and forward collision. Combined with SYNC 3 (which is a major improvement over previous systems) Navigation, voice command, apple play, USB ports and modem, you have a truly luxury well equipped SUV that rivals and often surpasses those offered by other manufactures.
UNRELIABLE & UNRESOLVED NAV SYSTEM
ANGRY MKX OWNER,07/12/2019
Reserve 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
Update 1/15/2020. The car is great but nothing has been resolved regarding the Navigation system. I purchased a new MKX December of 2018. THE NAVIGATION SOFTWARE DOESN'T RECOGNIZE SOME CITIES, STREETS OR BUSINESSES!! I've taken the car to 3 Dealerships to resolve this problem without any success. For example: 1) It won't delete waypoints. 2) It identified a Costco 87 miles away but not the 2 within a 10-mile radius. 3) I entered the address for Home Depot, it delivered me to Kohl’s Department store and said, "You have arrived at Home Depot"!?!?! 4) The street sign is different than stated on the Nav system. 5) It states you have arrived at your destination when you're half a mile away and the system terminates OR you're in front of the destination and it states you are 400 ft. from the destination. 6) It tells you to turn onto nonexistent streets or to make a left turn straight into A LAKE!! UGH!! 7) Instead of making a U-turn it takes you a 1/2 mile down the road and make 3 left turns. 8) Voice recognition is haphazard. Several times I requested an address within the state, and it selected a state hundreds of miles away. 9) It ignores settings and takes you thru residential areas and back roads instead of highways. The current dealership had my car for 4 days. I was given the same model as a loaner and it had identical Navigation problems!! It’s not just my car with the problem! Now I've been told it may take months for the Software Engineers to solve the problem or before another update comes out. I travel extensively and a RELIABLE Navigation system is an absolute necessity!! You would think that on a $56,000 car you would not encounter such problems or such a lackadaisical attitude from the Lincoln Customer Service Department for resolution!!
The best luxury SUV for the money
Alex,05/02/2019
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
2.7 twin turbo engine is great, excellent fuel economy for this super powerful engine. Interior is beautiful and extremely comfortable (love massaging front seats) and all options are very helpful and easy to use, etc. Look at some previous bad reviews written by strange people (which replacing steering pump, since 2016 steering has electric assist and pump not exist) and Lincoln dealerships rated at the top of the list for customer satisfaction and service in the country. Now I have 23000 miles and enjoyed every minute of driving. 360 degree cameras, cross traffic warning, line control, adaptive cruise control, huge variety of vehicle and driver assist information, etc. are awesome. Couple of things bowsers me, as an example: seat memory always come back to primary setting and I have to resume my setting every time I am getting in the car (primary setting definitely belongs to my wife) and foot operation of rear hatch can't be disable and couple of times I bump my head as hatch started to close unexpectedly (probably due to movement of my foot under bumper), but it isn't important and can be managed, otherwise this is probably best car I ever had to drive and as test engineer I droved practically almost every car in the world. One more warning: HANKOOK tires are garbage had to replace them at 20000 miles and Hankook doesn't provide any warranty after one year of usage, so replace them as soon as possible or don't buy vehicle with Hankook tires in the first place not to get in trouble on the road.
See all 13 reviews of the 2018 Lincoln MKX
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2018 Lincoln MKX features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the MKX models:

Forward Collision Mitigation
Alerts the driver to a potential forward collision and can automatically apply the brakes.
Blind-Spot Monitoring
Warns of vehicles in the driver's blind spots. Combined with rear cross-traffic alert.
MyKey
Limits certain parameters for secondary drivers through a programmable key system.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Lincoln MKX

Used 2018 Lincoln MKX Overview

The Used 2018 Lincoln MKX is offered in the following submodels: MKX SUV. Available styles include Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Reserve 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Black Label 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Select 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Select 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and Premiere 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Lincoln MKX?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Lincoln MKX trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Lincoln MKX Black Label is priced between $39,995 and$41,995 with odometer readings between 14520 and46367 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Lincoln MKX Premiere is priced between $27,998 and$27,998 with odometer readings between 13092 and16773 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Lincoln MKX Reserve is priced between $34,500 and$38,990 with odometer readings between 16880 and20638 miles.

Which used 2018 Lincoln MKXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Lincoln MKX for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2018 MKXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,998 and mileage as low as 13092 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Lincoln MKX.

