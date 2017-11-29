Update 1/15/2020. The car is great but nothing has been resolved regarding the Navigation system. I purchased a new MKX December of 2018. THE NAVIGATION SOFTWARE DOESN'T RECOGNIZE SOME CITIES, STREETS OR BUSINESSES!! I've taken the car to 3 Dealerships to resolve this problem without any success. For example: 1) It won't delete waypoints. 2) It identified a Costco 87 miles away but not the 2 within a 10-mile radius. 3) I entered the address for Home Depot, it delivered me to Kohl’s Department store and said, "You have arrived at Home Depot"!?!?! 4) The street sign is different than stated on the Nav system. 5) It states you have arrived at your destination when you're half a mile away and the system terminates OR you're in front of the destination and it states you are 400 ft. from the destination. 6) It tells you to turn onto nonexistent streets or to make a left turn straight into A LAKE!! UGH!! 7) Instead of making a U-turn it takes you a 1/2 mile down the road and make 3 left turns. 8) Voice recognition is haphazard. Several times I requested an address within the state, and it selected a state hundreds of miles away. 9) It ignores settings and takes you thru residential areas and back roads instead of highways. The current dealership had my car for 4 days. I was given the same model as a loaner and it had identical Navigation problems!! It’s not just my car with the problem! Now I've been told it may take months for the Software Engineers to solve the problem or before another update comes out. I travel extensively and a RELIABLE Navigation system is an absolute necessity!! You would think that on a $56,000 car you would not encounter such problems or such a lackadaisical attitude from the Lincoln Customer Service Department for resolution!!

