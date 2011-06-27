Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKX Reserve 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,180
|$29,358
|$31,852
|Clean
|$26,578
|$28,704
|$31,125
|Average
|$25,375
|$27,394
|$29,671
|Rough
|$24,172
|$26,085
|$28,217
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKX Select 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,687
|$28,008
|$30,662
|Clean
|$25,118
|$27,383
|$29,963
|Average
|$23,981
|$26,134
|$28,563
|Rough
|$22,844
|$24,885
|$27,163
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKX Black Label 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,096
|$33,558
|$36,378
|Clean
|$30,408
|$32,809
|$35,548
|Average
|$29,031
|$31,312
|$33,887
|Rough
|$27,654
|$29,816
|$32,226
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKX Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,500
|$25,842
|$28,517
|Clean
|$22,980
|$25,266
|$27,866
|Average
|$21,940
|$24,113
|$26,564
|Rough
|$20,899
|$22,960
|$25,263
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKX Premiere 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,257
|$24,464
|$26,985
|Clean
|$21,764
|$23,918
|$26,369
|Average
|$20,779
|$22,827
|$25,137
|Rough
|$19,793
|$21,736
|$23,906
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKX Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,536
|$35,024
|$37,875
|Clean
|$31,815
|$34,243
|$37,011
|Average
|$30,375
|$32,681
|$35,282
|Rough
|$28,934
|$31,118
|$33,553
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKX Select 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,336
|$26,577
|$29,141
|Clean
|$23,797
|$25,985
|$28,476
|Average
|$22,720
|$24,799
|$27,146
|Rough
|$21,642
|$23,614
|$25,816
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKX Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,479
|$30,715
|$33,278
|Clean
|$27,848
|$30,030
|$32,518
|Average
|$26,587
|$28,660
|$30,999
|Rough
|$25,326
|$27,290
|$29,480