Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKX Reserve 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,180$29,358$31,852
Clean$26,578$28,704$31,125
Average$25,375$27,394$29,671
Rough$24,172$26,085$28,217
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKX Select 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,687$28,008$30,662
Clean$25,118$27,383$29,963
Average$23,981$26,134$28,563
Rough$22,844$24,885$27,163
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKX Black Label 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,096$33,558$36,378
Clean$30,408$32,809$35,548
Average$29,031$31,312$33,887
Rough$27,654$29,816$32,226
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKX Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,500$25,842$28,517
Clean$22,980$25,266$27,866
Average$21,940$24,113$26,564
Rough$20,899$22,960$25,263
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKX Premiere 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,257$24,464$26,985
Clean$21,764$23,918$26,369
Average$20,779$22,827$25,137
Rough$19,793$21,736$23,906
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKX Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,536$35,024$37,875
Clean$31,815$34,243$37,011
Average$30,375$32,681$35,282
Rough$28,934$31,118$33,553
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKX Select 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,336$26,577$29,141
Clean$23,797$25,985$28,476
Average$22,720$24,799$27,146
Rough$21,642$23,614$25,816
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKX Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,479$30,715$33,278
Clean$27,848$30,030$32,518
Average$26,587$28,660$30,999
Rough$25,326$27,290$29,480


FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Lincoln MKX on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Lincoln MKX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,764 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,918 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Lincoln MKX is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Lincoln MKX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,764 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,918 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Lincoln MKX, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Lincoln MKX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,764 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,918 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Lincoln MKX. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Lincoln MKX and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Lincoln MKX ranges from $19,793 to $26,985, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Lincoln MKX is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.