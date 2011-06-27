Used 2016 Lincoln MKX Consumer Reviews

Didn't Want to Give it Back! Happy in Florida , 05/14/2016 Reserve 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 69 of 69 people found this review helpful I first came in contact with the 2016 Lincoln MKX in Albuquerque, NM. We had rented a full-size sedan, but were offered the MKX instead. We agreed and fell in love. I had rented suvs in the past, but had never owned one and never thought I would. I've always been a luxury car guy. We drove the MKX around town for 9 days and were very reluctant to turn it in. My wife and I joked about driving it back to Florida instead of flying. We could find no faults. When we returned home, I began my quest for a new suv since we had become believers. I considered Lincoln, BMW, Jaguar, Range Rover and Cadillac. We researched and test drove all. Everything considered, we easily chose the MKX, not only for best value, but we also just liked it better than the others. We ended up with one identical to the one we had rented - white with cappuccino interior, 3.7 liter, Reserve level. We recently returned from a 1,500-mile road trip, had no problems and are even more pleased. After 1 1/2 months and a total of 1,650 miles, we know we made the right decision. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

don't always take the "experts" opinion . peb , 05/15/2016 Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 42 of 42 people found this review helpful I've had this mkx for 2 months and love it even more now than when I bought it. Nothing beats its styling, interior or exterior, I got the blue with terra cotta interior, beautiful. Sticker was 52,500 , selling price with dealer discount and rebates was 47,500. No problems . base engine has more than adequate power expecially in sport mode. Most comfortable car I've ever owned. "experts" say its best as a highway cruiser, but I say it also handles curves very well in sport mode with little drop in ride comfort. Excellent base revel stereo. Lane control works well but I like to keep the steering vibration alert off. Don't believe experts biased toward imports, they probably think its hip to downplay American luxury. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Give American made a chance, like we did. Carrie , 09/08/2016 Black Label 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 38 of 38 people found this review helpful We are very happy with our 2016 MKX Black Label, former Lexus/Acura owners of many years. Test drove Infiniti's(multiple SUV's), Lexus RX, Acura MDX ... RDX, Mercedes GLK and GLE...also Audi Q5. We then decided to check out the 2016 Lincoln MKX. All the previously mentioned vehicle's are very nice but found the MKX much quieter, a joy to drive and the REVEL sound system may be better then the Mark Levinson sound system found in the RX. The REVEL blew my mind at the pure sound. We were also very pleased with the softer ride and rarely any engine noise which were very noticeable in the RX, Mercedes and most especially the Infinit (QX50, JX60 and the small Infiniti SUV). The MKX is the most wonderful ride we have ever experienced. I rarely hear any rode noise or the sound of vehicle right next to us...due to the noise cancellation found thru-out the MKX. The seats in the Black Label are 22 way both driver and passenger side. The head room is great. My husband is 6'7" and this and the Mercedes were the roomiest and most comfortable for him. The back seat is quite roomy as is the cargo area. We have the new SYNC 3 which is very easy to operate and I find it easy to figure out and operate. My only complaint is the gas mileage which is normal for an SUV of almost 4500 lbs(18 miles to the gallon our tech informed us). I am a former owner of the Lexus GS sedan(10 years) and there is quite a difference in gas usage. This vehicle is pure joy to drive. We find ourselves wanting to use it on weekends now versus my husband's truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent, Comfortable and Quiet Vehicle Brian , 05/07/2016 Reserve 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful This is literally my 5th Lincoln having previously owned a Navigator and past 5 years, MKX's. I just leased the new 2016 all white with cappuccino interior, Reserve. It is completely redesigned from my prior 2014 Lincoln MKX. The vehicle is stunning having cooled seats, heated seats and one of the best quality stereo systems I have ever heard. My wife has a ML350 Mercedes and she pays more per month than I do and my MKX has significantly more features and; better quality features. The back seats are significantly larger and roomier than my prior 2014 Lincoln MKX. The driving is superior and my favorite feature of this vehicle is the extremely quiet cabin. Going 80 mph on the highway, you can hear a pin drop. I am a Trial Attorney in Miami and I am constantly driving all throughout town. This vehicle is nothing but exceptional. I will continue buying Lincoln forever so long as they keep the great job. Keep in mind, for the price you get a huge amount of technology and more so than most finer vehicles including Mercedes, BMW, Jaguar and Acuras. Consider this vehicle and you won't be disappointed, I promise! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse