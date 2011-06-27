  1. Home
2016 Lincoln MKX Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKX Select 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,958$20,203$22,505
Clean$17,431$19,603$21,812
Average$16,378$18,401$20,426
Rough$15,324$17,200$19,040
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKX Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,490$18,718$20,999
Clean$16,006$18,161$20,352
Average$15,039$17,048$19,059
Rough$14,071$15,935$17,766
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKX Premiere 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,600$17,700$19,850
Clean$15,142$17,174$19,239
Average$14,227$16,122$18,016
Rough$13,312$15,069$16,794
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKX Select 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,992$19,152$21,364
Clean$16,494$18,582$20,706
Average$15,497$17,444$19,390
Rough$14,500$16,305$18,074
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKX Black Label 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,293$24,789$27,353
Clean$21,639$24,052$26,511
Average$20,331$22,579$24,826
Rough$19,023$21,105$23,141
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKX Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,339$25,882$28,494
Clean$22,655$25,113$27,617
Average$21,285$23,574$25,862
Rough$19,916$22,035$24,107
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,232$21,423$23,672
Clean$18,668$20,786$22,943
Average$17,540$19,512$21,485
Rough$16,411$18,238$20,027
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,179$22,440$24,762
Clean$19,587$21,773$24,000
Average$18,403$20,439$22,475
Rough$17,219$19,104$20,949
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Lincoln MKX on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Lincoln MKX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,142 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,174 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Lincoln MKX is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Lincoln MKX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,142 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,174 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Lincoln MKX, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Lincoln MKX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,142 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,174 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Lincoln MKX. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Lincoln MKX and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Lincoln MKX ranges from $13,312 to $19,850, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Lincoln MKX is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.