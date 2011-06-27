Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKX Select 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,958
|$20,203
|$22,505
|Clean
|$17,431
|$19,603
|$21,812
|Average
|$16,378
|$18,401
|$20,426
|Rough
|$15,324
|$17,200
|$19,040
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKX Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,490
|$18,718
|$20,999
|Clean
|$16,006
|$18,161
|$20,352
|Average
|$15,039
|$17,048
|$19,059
|Rough
|$14,071
|$15,935
|$17,766
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKX Premiere 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,600
|$17,700
|$19,850
|Clean
|$15,142
|$17,174
|$19,239
|Average
|$14,227
|$16,122
|$18,016
|Rough
|$13,312
|$15,069
|$16,794
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKX Select 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,992
|$19,152
|$21,364
|Clean
|$16,494
|$18,582
|$20,706
|Average
|$15,497
|$17,444
|$19,390
|Rough
|$14,500
|$16,305
|$18,074
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKX Black Label 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,293
|$24,789
|$27,353
|Clean
|$21,639
|$24,052
|$26,511
|Average
|$20,331
|$22,579
|$24,826
|Rough
|$19,023
|$21,105
|$23,141
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKX Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,339
|$25,882
|$28,494
|Clean
|$22,655
|$25,113
|$27,617
|Average
|$21,285
|$23,574
|$25,862
|Rough
|$19,916
|$22,035
|$24,107
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,232
|$21,423
|$23,672
|Clean
|$18,668
|$20,786
|$22,943
|Average
|$17,540
|$19,512
|$21,485
|Rough
|$16,411
|$18,238
|$20,027
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,179
|$22,440
|$24,762
|Clean
|$19,587
|$21,773
|$24,000
|Average
|$18,403
|$20,439
|$22,475
|Rough
|$17,219
|$19,104
|$20,949