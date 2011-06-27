  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln MKX
  4. Used 2016 Lincoln MKX
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Lincoln MKX Premiere Features & Specs

More about the 2016 MKX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,260
See MKX Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,260
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,260
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,260
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower303 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,260
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,260
Equipment Group 100Ayes
Cargo Utility Packageyes
Cargo Accessories Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,260
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,260
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,260
digital keypad power door locksyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,260
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Dual Headrest DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,260
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,260
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,260
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,260
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Satin Roof Rack Side Rails without Crossbarsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,260
Angle of departure23.6 degrees
Length190.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4168 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Angle of approach18.0 degrees
Height66.2 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width76.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,260
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Dune Metallic Tri-Coat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Bronze Fire Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Allure Blue Metallic
  • Luxe Metallic
  • Black Velvet Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,260
P245/60R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,260
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
See MKX Inventory

Related Used 2016 Lincoln MKX Premiere info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles