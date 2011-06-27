Estimated values
2014 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,968
|$21,405
|$23,666
|Clean
|$18,277
|$20,611
|$22,747
|Average
|$16,895
|$19,021
|$20,909
|Rough
|$15,512
|$17,431
|$19,070
Estimated values
2014 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,909
|$22,031
|$24,906
|Clean
|$18,220
|$21,213
|$23,938
|Average
|$16,842
|$19,577
|$22,003
|Rough
|$15,464
|$17,941
|$20,069