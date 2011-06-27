  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LX 470
  4. Used 2001 Lexus LX 470
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Lexus LX 470 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2001 LX 470
Overview
Starting MSRP
$61,855
See LX 470 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$61,855
full time 4WDyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$61,855
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.8/381.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.4 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$61,855
Torque320 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$61,855
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$61,855
Navigation/Mark Levinson Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$61,855
electric and diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$61,855
remote trunk releaseyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
wood trim on shift knobyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$61,855
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$61,855
Mark Levinson Premium Audio Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$61,855
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,855
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.3 in.
Front hip room58.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,855
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.9 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room61.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$61,855
Chrome Wheels with All Season Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$61,855
Angle of departure26 degrees
Length192.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Curb weight5401 lbs.
Gross weight6860 lbs.
Ground clearance9.8 in.
Drag Coefficient0.40 cd.
Angle of approach32 degrees
Height72.8 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width76.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$61,855
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Vapor
  • Black Onyx
  • Golden Pearl
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Riverrock Green
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$61,855
P275/70R H tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$61,855
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$61,855
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See LX 470 Inventory

Related Used 2001 Lexus LX 470 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles