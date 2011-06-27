Used 2001 Lexus LX 470 Consumer Reviews
Good Luxury SUV
Smooth ride, luxury features. After 110K miles it has needed some repairs (ignition broke, suspension wiring went berserk).
Great Machine, Needs Touches
Great machine but lacks some touches you would expect at this price...info computer, steering wheel controls, eye glass holder, readable clock and outside temp.
Awesome vehicle!
The Lexus LX470 is the finest SUV I've ever driven. I live in the Colorado mountains and "use" this vehicle like a sports utility was meant to be used. This vehicle is a fine example of a high end Lexus... Very quiet and smooth. It feels like you're floating on air!
Great car-cannot back up safe
How can such an expensive car not have a warning for back up like the cheaper Fords and GM cars?
This is an amazing car
I bought this car being my first Lexus ever. I was amazed, this greatly compares to my new 2002 Mercedes SL600... I love the vehicle
Sponsored cars related to the LX 470
Related Used 2001 Lexus LX 470 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020