Used 2001 Lexus LX 470 Consumer Reviews

Good Luxury SUV llrinco , 02/08/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Smooth ride, luxury features. After 110K miles it has needed some repairs (ignition broke, suspension wiring went berserk).

Great Machine, Needs Touches car buff , 03/29/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Great machine but lacks some touches you would expect at this price...info computer, steering wheel controls, eye glass holder, readable clock and outside temp.

Awesome vehicle! Conifer Dan , 02/14/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The Lexus LX470 is the finest SUV I've ever driven. I live in the Colorado mountains and "use" this vehicle like a sports utility was meant to be used. This vehicle is a fine example of a high end Lexus... Very quiet and smooth. It feels like you're floating on air!

Great car-cannot back up safe Dennis Fields , 10/09/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful How can such an expensive car not have a warning for back up like the cheaper Fords and GM cars?