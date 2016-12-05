Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t
Pros & Cons
- Smooth and comfortable ride quality on bumpy roads
- Cabin is well isolated from noise
- Solid complement of standard equipment
- Optional Remote Touch interface can frustrate
- Handling capabilities do little to create driver excitement
- Trunk area on the small side
Which IS 200t does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
The 2017 Lexus IS 200t is the automaker's most accessible alternative to the well-known European luxury sedan competition. With a well-honed ride, ample features and low noise levels, it's got the refinement to be a convincing choice.
The IS line, which includes the 200t and the V6-powered IS 300 and IS 350, has never been the most sporting choice relative to its European rivals, and the current model is no exception. Acceleration from the 200t's four-cylinder engine is merely average, and the car's handling capabilities are nothing special. But it carves its own initials in the tree of entry-level luxury with its quiet cabin and well-executed ride quality, and it doesn't pummel you with overtly sport-oriented inclinations. Moreover, the 200t's style owes nothing to its German rivals.
Lexus IS 200t models
Selecting a trim level for the 2017 IS 200t is a trivial affair, because there is but one. All IS 200t sedans are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (241 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) and drive the rear wheels solely through an eight-speed automatic transmission. (All-wheel drive is available via the V6-powered IS 300, reviewed separately.) A variety of option packages include some desirable features, but it helps to be decisive about which features you truly want because some of them are available in multiple packages or as standalone selections.
For instance, a backup camera is available on its own or bundled in the Premium or Luxury packages. Those packages have many other items that you may or may not want.
Standard equipment includes a solid array of features including LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, premium vinyl seat upholstery, a 10-speaker sound system, a 7-inch display screen, and keyless entry and ignition. Eighteen-inch wheels are optional, as is navigation, a heated steering wheel, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. If you're interested, check out the F Sport package, which includes revised exterior styling, a sport-tuned suspension, sport front seats and special interior trim.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|3.0
|Comfort
|4.0
|Interior
|2.5
|Utility
|2.0
Driving3.0
Acceleration3.0
Braking2.5
Steering3.0
Handling3.0
Drivability4.0
Comfort4.0
Seat comfort2.5
Ride comfort5.0
Noise & vibration4.5
Interior2.5
Ease of use2.0
Getting in/getting out3.0
Roominess2.5
Visibility3.0
Quality4.0
Utility2.0
Small-item storage2.5
Cargo space2.0
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Lexus IS 200t.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Compared to the less striking ascetically European competitors, I feel the IS stands out. Eminent White Metallic exterior is gorgeous over the black interior; spiced up with the red inlays that appear on the seats and dash reminding me of the F Sport models. A lot of value for the money even as a base with 18 liquid graphite staggered wheels and radar cruise control with lane departure warning. Feels very sporty ...not fast but nether slow. I wish for driver memory seat settings and a power telescoping steering wheel which I think should be standard for a Lexus but oh well, you can’t have it all for under $40k. Just three of us so we have enough space but don’t be tall or have tall friends without cars...storage inside lacks too and the trunk isn’t for the pack rat travelor
The car feels and drives great the BMW 3 series and Audi A4 are better,but if your looking for an entry level luxury car and trying to have something last for the long haul the maintenance cost and value of this car will be well worth it.
I have enjoyed my time a lot with this car. If you're looking for a relaxing daily commuter with a touch of sportiness... then this is the car for you. I tend to settle down when I'm driving because the F-sport seats are really comfortable! But if you want to drive a little more dramatic you can. The car definitely handles great and you get a good feel of the road. The interior is also very quiet when you're in a noisy freeway. No engine vibrations at all! You feel like you're inside a small tank. You can't go wrong with Lexus reliability! Ive had no issues with the car and don't expect to have any. I get a lot of stares from other people despite this generation IS being out for a couple of years now. I love my atomic silver exterior and red leather interior! The car does have flaws though. The turbo 2.0 liter engine is not as refined, Lexus needs to work on the tuning in my opinion because it is a good engine, with good, but not great acceleration. It is a very smooth and quiet engine that will get the job done for most people, but if you want a more powerful engine, then I'd say go for a V6 IS 350. The interior is also good, but you can tell its starting to show its age. People also complain a lot about the infotainment mouse pad thingy... which is a difficult system to use. Don't get the Navigation package, thats why you have a smartphone with Google maps/Waze... you get a traditional rotary nob when it comes to using the infotainment system with out the navi-package which solves the problem of the infotainment. Overall I really enjoy this car, Its relaxing, reliable, and quiet but if you want to drive aggressive... its a good handler and has decent power. I can't wait to see what Lexus does to the next generation IS. Lexus is moving upward based on what I've seen from the new LS,LC and ES.
I've been really into these cars lately & saw them in the used car market for attractive prices. I just bought a gray one with the red leather which is very tasteful & looks & smells very high quality. The seats are aggressively bolstered & hold you in place well, but are also soft & comfortable. I'm 6ft & there's plenty of room up front & I love the layout of the controls which are leaning at the perfect angle to how your hand will land. The center console is at a perfect level with an easy reach to all of the controls.The 10 inch display is beautiful & the mouselike cursor works well, can be a little distracting while your driving, but not quite as bad as what reviewers say. Visibility is not the best, but it's not terrible ether, my car has blind spot monitoring which helps. The turbocharged 4-cylinder engine sounds good enough & is quiet & very smooth. It can feel soft on power during normal acceleration, but put your foot down a bit more & it has some good punch where you don't need more power. Steering is very smooth & the ride is mostly smooth especially on smooth pavement. My car just replaced a 2015 Toyota Camry XSE V6 that I bought new three years ago & so far the Lexus is showing huge improvement as expected.
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MPG
|22 city / 32 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|241 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Our experts like the IS 200t models:
- Pre-Collision System
- This system detects and attempts to avoid front collisions by applying the brakes to assist the driver and reduce the speed of impact.
- Lane Departure Alert
- Alerts the driver when it detects that the car is deviating close to lane markings.
- Intelligent High Beam
- Automatically turns the high beams on or off depending on whether it detects oncoming traffic.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Lexus IS 200t a good car?
Is the Lexus IS 200t reliable?
Is the 2017 Lexus IS 200t a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2017 Lexus IS 200t?
The least-expensive 2017 Lexus IS 200t is the 2017 Lexus IS 200t 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,825.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,825
What are the different models of Lexus IS 200t?
More about the 2017 Lexus IS 200t
The 2017 Lexus IS 200t is the entry-level compact sedan for Toyota's premium brand. As such, it carries the torch for the Lexus characteristics of quality, reliability, comfort and sporty good looks. Although the IS 200t makes no pretense of equaling the performance of European luxury sport sedans, it does present an affordable alternative that provides a smooth ride, decent handling, and a host of desirable standard features.
For 2017, the IS 200t gets a styling refresh that includes revamped front and rear bumpers, revised taillights and exhaust tips, and a tweaked front grille. Inside, there are changes as well, such as a larger display screen for the navigation system, redesigned trim and new color choices. But probably the biggest news is that the formerly optional Lexus Safety System+ package is now standard equipment, providing such high-tech aids as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning with steering assist.
The IS 200t gets its power from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 241 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It drives the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission with standard paddle shifters. Fuel economy for the IS 200t is rated by the EPA at 26 mpg combined (22 city/32 highway).
On the road, IS 200t's strong suit is its velvety smooth acceleration and comfortable ride. The engine does its job competently and without drama, not thundering off the line but able to provide enough oomph for highway passing. All-out handling ability is not really the car's forte, but with good steering feel and excellent chassis and suspension dynamics, it's still possible to have a bit of cornering fun as long as you don't push the vehicle too hard.
The very quiet cabin boasts a clean, modern design and quality materials. Technology, a Lexus hallmark, is up to date with the latest Enform app suite and an available 10.3-inch display.
But interior space lags behind that of some competitors, especially when it comes to rear seat legroom. The people in front may find that the wide center console intrudes on their space to some degree. Trunk capacity is on the small side compared to what you'll find in other cars in this class, but you can increase it by folding down the rear seatbacks.
The IS 200t is well equipped and comes standard with such features as LED headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control and a premium sound system. Although there's only one trim level, buyers can personalize their vehicle with a Premium or Luxury package, as well as a variety of stand-alone options. Whatever your preference, let Edmunds help you find the 2017 Lexus IS 200t that best meets your needs.
Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t Overview
The Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t is offered in the following submodels: IS 200t Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2017 Lexus IS 200t?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 Lexus IS 200t and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2017 IS 200t 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 IS 200t.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2017 Lexus IS 200t and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2017 IS 200t featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2017 Lexus IS 200t?
Which 2017 Lexus IS 200ts are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Lexus IS 200t for sale near. There are currently 3 new 2017 IS 200ts listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $22,966 and mileage as low as 25452 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2017 Lexus IS 200t.
Can't find a new 2017 Lexus IS 200ts you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus IS 200t for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $24,831.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,876.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2017 Lexus IS 200t?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
