Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t Consumer Reviews

This IS a great value and fun! Bryant , 12/02/2017 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Compared to the less striking ascetically European competitors, I feel the IS stands out. Eminent White Metallic exterior is gorgeous over the black interior; spiced up with the red inlays that appear on the seats and dash reminding me of the F Sport models. A lot of value for the money even as a base with 18 liquid graphite staggered wheels and radar cruise control with lane departure warning. Feels very sporty ...not fast but nether slow. I wish for driver memory seat settings and a power telescoping steering wheel which I think should be standard for a Lexus but oh well, you can’t have it all for under $40k. Just three of us so we have enough space but don’t be tall or have tall friends without cars...storage inside lacks too and the trunk isn’t for the pack rat travelor Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Works well if your looking for something to keep John , 03/24/2017 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The car feels and drives great the BMW 3 series and Audi A4 are better,but if your looking for an entry level luxury car and trying to have something last for the long haul the maintenance cost and value of this car will be well worth it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great all around car! Danny , 09/22/2018 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have enjoyed my time a lot with this car. If you're looking for a relaxing daily commuter with a touch of sportiness... then this is the car for you. I tend to settle down when I'm driving because the F-sport seats are really comfortable! But if you want to drive a little more dramatic you can. The car definitely handles great and you get a good feel of the road. The interior is also very quiet when you're in a noisy freeway. No engine vibrations at all! You feel like you're inside a small tank. You can't go wrong with Lexus reliability! Ive had no issues with the car and don't expect to have any. I get a lot of stares from other people despite this generation IS being out for a couple of years now. I love my atomic silver exterior and red leather interior! The car does have flaws though. The turbo 2.0 liter engine is not as refined, Lexus needs to work on the tuning in my opinion because it is a good engine, with good, but not great acceleration. It is a very smooth and quiet engine that will get the job done for most people, but if you want a more powerful engine, then I'd say go for a V6 IS 350. The interior is also good, but you can tell its starting to show its age. People also complain a lot about the infotainment mouse pad thingy... which is a difficult system to use. Don't get the Navigation package, thats why you have a smartphone with Google maps/Waze... you get a traditional rotary nob when it comes to using the infotainment system with out the navi-package which solves the problem of the infotainment. Overall I really enjoy this car, Its relaxing, reliable, and quiet but if you want to drive aggressive... its a good handler and has decent power. I can't wait to see what Lexus does to the next generation IS. Lexus is moving upward based on what I've seen from the new LS,LC and ES. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Impressive Car For The Price! Ryan Norred , 09/30/2018 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've been really into these cars lately & saw them in the used car market for attractive prices. I just bought a gray one with the red leather which is very tasteful & looks & smells very high quality. The seats are aggressively bolstered & hold you in place well, but are also soft & comfortable. I'm 6ft & there's plenty of room up front & I love the layout of the controls which are leaning at the perfect angle to how your hand will land. The center console is at a perfect level with an easy reach to all of the controls.The 10 inch display is beautiful & the mouselike cursor works well, can be a little distracting while your driving, but not quite as bad as what reviewers say. Visibility is not the best, but it's not terrible ether, my car has blind spot monitoring which helps. The turbocharged 4-cylinder engine sounds good enough & is quiet & very smooth. It can feel soft on power during normal acceleration, but put your foot down a bit more & it has some good punch where you don't need more power. Steering is very smooth & the ride is mostly smooth especially on smooth pavement. My car just replaced a 2015 Toyota Camry XSE V6 that I bought new three years ago & so far the Lexus is showing huge improvement as expected. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse