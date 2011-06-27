  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GS F
  4. Used 2016 Lexus GS F
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2016 Lexus GS F Consumer Reviews

More about the 2016 GS F
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all GS FS for sale
List Price Estimate
$41,142 - $52,027
Used GS F for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

GS F Refined nastiness

Rich Haapala, 09/11/2016
4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
6 of 10 people found this review helpful

Update: I'm not sure what I was thinking when I wrote fisrt review. I love this car. I didn't realize it has sport S + mode, and when you remove traction control, you can drift. You know, sedan for the family and freaking drift mode for the midlife crisis. I've been driving it for 2 years, and I'm nowhere close to bored with her. Even the color scheme that I didn't love has completely won me over. I know the Nav system gets crummy reviews, but I find it quite simple. Can't say enough good things. Still one negative is the smallish fuel tank. Lexus performance driving school is a must do. I was disappointed with the initial pricing of this car when it first landed at the dealerships. I thought it was a little overpriced for its comparative group. It lacks that punchy torque its competitors have, but makes up for it with an awesome sound and plenty of upper range power. I'm a larger guy and I find the side bolstering to be a tad snug, but my wife loves the seats. My Cayenne had adjustable bolstering which for the near 90K range this should have as well. Also, I am less than thrilled with the unusual color of the side mirrors and A/B pillar. They are a boring grey color that really doesn't match my Atomic Silver, and the side window surround is chrome while the front end has a very good looking black chrome. Seems like poor attention to detail by Lexus. Overall, I am VERY satisfied with this (my 4th Lexus). I have been following this car since 2010 and really wanted it, but would not have purchased if not for 5K rebate from Lexus.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all GS FS for sale

Related Used 2016 Lexus GS F info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles