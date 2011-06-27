  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GS 460
  4. Used 2009 Lexus GS 460
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2009 Lexus GS 460 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impeccable fit and finish, blissfully silent cabin, phenomenal performance, refined ride, superb handling.
  • Minor ergonomic faults, touchy brakes, insufficient headroom for taller occupants.
Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
Lexus GS 460 for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price Estimate
$6,920 - $12,667
Used GS 460 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Lexus GS 460 remains an excellent choice as a luxury sport sedan. It delivers comfort and performance on par with other top-tier competitors.

Vehicle overview

There was a time when those looking for a luxury sport sedan with a decent amount of performance were confined to a short list of German cars. Back in the early 1990s, however, Lexus became essentially the first automaker to challenge the status quo with its midsize GS sedan. Those earlier GS models impressed with sharp styling and impeccable fit and finish, but they lacked the athletic handling and power of their European adversaries.

The GS has improved over the years, however, and it's now a prime choice for a luxury sport sedan. The 2009 Lexus GS 460 has a 4.6-liter V8 capable of an impressive 342 horsepower, as well as an efficient eight-speed automatic transmission. While the 460 lacks the all-wheel-drive option offered on the V6-powered GS 350, this more powerful sedan does get a few exclusives, including an adaptive suspension and an optional active stabilizer system, both of which combine to add a whole new dimension of performance handling.

But despite these additions, we still don't think the GS 460 provides the same stellar levels of road feel and driver engagement found in some competing vehicles. Those looking for a higher level of cornering prowess may want to look at the BMW 5 Series or the Infiniti M45. Jaguar's new XF is another strong contender. But overall the 2009 Lexus GS 460 is still an excellent alternative to the usual suspects, thanks to its deft combination of luxury, performance and quality.

2009 Lexus GS 460 models

The 2009 GS 460 is a midsize luxury sedan and is available in a single well-appointed trim level. Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive HID headlights, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated 10-way power front seats and a 10-speaker audio system with a six-CD/MP3 changer, an auxiliary audio jack and a cassette player. Factory options include satellite radio, rear park assist, rain-sensing wipers, a rear sunshade, the active power stabilizer suspension system, adaptive cruise control, a rear spoiler, and a sensational 14-speaker Mark Levinson DVD surround-sound system with navigation and a rearview camera.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Lexus GS 460 remains unchanged from the previous year.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2009 Lexus GS 460 is a 4.6-liter V8 engine that produces 342 hp and 339 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control routes power to the rear wheels. Acceleration is brisk. The GS 460 achieves 60 mph from a standstill in only 5.4 seconds. EPA fuel ratings come in at 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined, which is above average for a car in this class.

Safety

In keeping with Lexus' reputation for safety, the GS 460 includes antilock brakes with brake assist, stability control, traction control, front- and rear-seat side airbags, driver and front-passenger knee airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. A pre-collision system is integrated into the adaptive cruise control option, which uses radar to detect an impending collision. This will pre-tension the seatbelts and activate brake assist if it thinks a crash is imminent. In crash testing, the Lexus GS 460 received the highest rating of "Good" for both frontal-offset and side-impact collisions from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Driving

The 2009 Lexus GS 460 artfully balances sporting performance and luxurious comfort. With the standard adaptive suspension set to Comfort mode, the ride quality is decidedly plush and compliant; in Sport mode, damping is distinctly firmer. Opting for the active stabilizer suspension delivers significantly less body roll during cornering. Adding to the GS 460's considerable handling prowess are 18-inch Z-rated performance tires that adhere tenaciously to the pavement.

Initially, we found the brakes had a bit too much bite and took some getting used to -- but they were certainly effective when needed. Whether one is commuting leisurely or pushing the limits of performance, the GS 460's cabin manages to remain eerily silent, insulating passengers from the powerful V8 as well as the world outside.

Interior

As you'd expect from any Lexus, the 2009 GS 460's interior is flawlessly assembled, and genuine wood and aluminum trim add a luxurious feel to the cabin. Although the GS technically seats five, only four adults fit comfortably, as the elevated rear center seat is narrow and can feel cramped. Overall headroom is a bit limited and may be confining for taller occupants. The display on the optional navigation system is easy to see, thanks to its high-resolution touchscreen. However, we found the integrated audio system controls a bit finicky. Minor complaints include the highly polished wood trim that occasionally produces a troublesome glare, and the drop-down dash control panel to the left of the steering wheel impedes driver entry and egress if left open.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2009 Lexus GS 460.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
342 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2009 Lexus GS 460 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2009 Lexus GS 460

Used 2009 Lexus GS 460 Overview

The Used 2009 Lexus GS 460 is offered in the following submodels: GS 460 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Lexus GS 460?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Lexus GS 460s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Lexus GS 460 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Lexus GS 460.

Can't find a used 2009 Lexus GS 460s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus GS 460 for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,296.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $17,683.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus GS 460 for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,346.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,645.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Lexus GS 460?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus GS 460 lease specials

Related Used 2009 Lexus GS 460 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles