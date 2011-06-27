Vehicle overview

There was a time when those looking for a luxury sport sedan with a decent amount of performance were confined to a short list of German cars. Back in the early 1990s, however, Lexus became essentially the first automaker to challenge the status quo with its midsize GS sedan. Those earlier GS models impressed with sharp styling and impeccable fit and finish, but they lacked the athletic handling and power of their European adversaries.

The GS has improved over the years, however, and it's now a prime choice for a luxury sport sedan. The 2009 Lexus GS 460 has a 4.6-liter V8 capable of an impressive 342 horsepower, as well as an efficient eight-speed automatic transmission. While the 460 lacks the all-wheel-drive option offered on the V6-powered GS 350, this more powerful sedan does get a few exclusives, including an adaptive suspension and an optional active stabilizer system, both of which combine to add a whole new dimension of performance handling.

But despite these additions, we still don't think the GS 460 provides the same stellar levels of road feel and driver engagement found in some competing vehicles. Those looking for a higher level of cornering prowess may want to look at the BMW 5 Series or the Infiniti M45. Jaguar's new XF is another strong contender. But overall the 2009 Lexus GS 460 is still an excellent alternative to the usual suspects, thanks to its deft combination of luxury, performance and quality.