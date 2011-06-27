Vehicle overview

It takes a lot to get noticed in the midsize luxury sedan segment, especially those models equipped with a V8. This is a different sort of purchase, one that takes into consideration prestige and style as well as refinement, quality, technology and performance. The 2010 Lexus GS 460 certainly delivers on all these counts, but we question whether it delivers enough to dissuade you from purchasing one of its many desirable competitors from Europe.

The GS 460 is one of three GS models available (the V6-powered GS 350 and hybrid GS 450h are covered in separate reviews). It features a 342-horsepower 4.6-liter V8, which puts it on the low end of V8-powered sedans -- only the base Jaguar XF has less power. Therefore, we're not sure the V8 is really worth the added cost over the nearly-as-quick V6 model; both models otherwise share the same flawless fit and finish, a quiet and sumptuous cabin, refined handling and ride balance, and a similar list of luxury features customers are looking for.

Those features have been increased for 2010, with the addition of a standard USB port and iPod interface, Bluetooth audio streaming, satellite radio and Lexus' new Safety Connect emergency telematics system. The optional navigation system gains enhanced voice recognition and real-time traffic and weather. Most of these features have come to be expected in this class, so their presence in the GS is more an instance of keeping up with the Joneses rather than trend-setting.

Aside from its lackluster power, the GS 460 also gives us pause because of its uninspiring handling aptitude, overly sensitive brakes and a lack of headroom for above-average occupants. However, the 2010 Lexus GS 460 suffers the most because it's facing very stiff competition. From Germany, the BMW 5 Series (whether the present model or upcoming all-new replacement) is the choice for those who want the most performance and space. The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class is impressively well-rounded and obviously comes with the panache of Benz's three-pointed star.

Another option, the Jaguar XF, is a stunning example of style inside and out. Those interested in the Lexus' value relative to the Germans should consider the Hyundai Genesis, which cannot be matched for its bang for the buck. The Audi A6 and Infiniti M56 are also worth considering. Overall, we'd still say Lexus' sterling reputation and service reputation garners the GS 460 a look, but among all-stars, this otherwise solid entry is simply overshadowed.