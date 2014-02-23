Used 2008 Lexus GS 460 for Sale Near Me
3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 111,235 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,499
- 153,959 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,999
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus GS 460 searches:
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GS 460
Read recent reviews for the Lexus GS 460
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.912 Reviews
Report abuse
teddp,02/23/2014
My black GS460 was built in the Spring of 2008 and after 6 years it performs like it was new. This car is so smooth and powerful it reminds me of the 12-cylinder BMW 750i. It's not as big, of course, but it offers a level of smooth, powerful acceleration that is rarely experienced. It handles very well without the somewhat excessive road-feel of a BMW, and the cabin is very quiet. Once a year or so I consider trading for another car but I haven't found anything as compelling as this one.
Related Lexus GS 460 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Express 2010
- Used GMC Savana Cargo 2011
- Used Scion iQ 2013
- Used Volvo S80 2010
- Used Land Rover LR2 2012
- Used Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2016
- Used Porsche 718 Boxster 2010
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2018
- Used Aston Martin Vantage 2014
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive 2016
- Used Lamborghini Aventador 2013
- Used Bentley Continental GT Speed 2010
- Used Mazda Tribute 2010
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Wagon 2012
- Used Audi TTS 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Volkswagen EuroVan
- Used Lexus RX 350L
- Used Volkswagen Phaeton
- Used Ferrari Portofino
- Used BMW M6
- Used Dodge Neon
- Used BMW X3 M
- Used Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
- Used Aston Martin DB11
- Used Lexus UX 250h
- Used Cadillac XLR-V
- Used Mercedes-Benz 500-Class
- Used GMC Safari
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus RC F Anaheim CA
- Used Lexus LS 500 Sacramento CA
- Used Lexus GX 460 Jackson MS
- Used Lexus NX 300 Everett WA
- Used Lexus GS 300 Orlando FL
- Used Lexus NX 300h Orlando FL
- Used Lexus RX 350L Bellevue WA
- Used Lexus ES 300h Paterson NJ
- Used Lexus UX 250h Baltimore MD
- Used Lexus RX 350 Port Saint Lucie FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2011 Stockton CA
- Used Lexus ES 300h 2014 Newark NJ
- Used Lexus RX 350 2014 Pittsburgh PA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News