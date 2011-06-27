  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GS 460

Used 2011 Lexus GS 460

2011 Lexus GS 460 Sedan
2011 Lexus GS 460 Sedan
2011 Lexus GS 460 Front Grille and Badging
2011 Lexus GS 460 Sedan
2011 Lexus GS 460 Rear Badging
+8

Used 2011 Lexus GS 460

MSRP$55,370
Dealer Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Impressive power
  • refined ride and handling balance
  • quiet and well-appointed cabin
  • outstanding fit and finish.

The 2011 Lexus GS 460 delivers plenty of performance and luxury features at a reasonable price, but is ultimately outclassed by its stout competition.

Vehicle overview

On its own merits, the 2011 Lexus GS 460 is a fine choice as a luxury sport sedan. It delivers performance, prestige, comfort and plenty of upmarket features to please some of the most discerning of shoppers. Pit the GS 460 against some of the competitors from Europe, however, and its appeal fades as those sedans seem to do most things just a little bit better.

The GS 460's drawbacks, as minor as they are, include a bit less headroom and a less responsive suspension. For average-sized drivers with little desire for athletic handling, these faults are easily forgiven, since the Lexus excels in nearly every other category. The quiet and calm cabin delivers segment-leading comfort while enveloping occupants in top-notch materials and expert craftsmanship.

The 4.6-liter V8 produces an ample 342 horsepower to give the GS 460 relatively swift acceleration, which should satisfy the vast majority of luxury sedan buyers. It is worth noting, though, that it is down on power when compared to other V8-powered luxury sedans. There is also a V6-powered GS 350 for drivers with a smaller appetite for performance, and a more fuel-efficient GS 460h hybrid -- both of which are covered in separate reviews. Regardless of which GS model you may be interested in, you can expect an abundance of standard features and state-of-the-art safety systems.

Among the GS 460's competitors, the biggest threat comes from Germany. The 2011 BMW 5 Series offers more space and higher performance. The 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is hard to beat in terms of style and prestige, while the 2011 Audi A6 presents a well-rounded and understated alternative. Luxury sedans hailing from Asia are also worth a look, with the 2011 Hyundai Genesis representing a relative bargain, as does the 2011 Infiniti M56 with its focus on performance. Even though the 2011 Lexus GS 460 may not be a front-runner in this segment, its reputation for reliability and quality should not be overlooked.

Lexus GS 460 models

The 2011 Lexus GS 460 is a midsize luxury sport sedan that is offered in a single, well-appointed trim level that includes 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive variable suspension, adaptive automatic xenon headlights, foglights, a sunroof, power trunk closer, automatic wipers, auto-dimming mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power tilt-and-telescoping wood-trimmed steering wheel, heated and cooled front seats, 10-way power front seats with driver memory and lumbar adjustment, Safety Connect emergency telematics, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a 10-speaker stereo with six-CD changer, satellite radio and USB/iPod interface.

Options include a hard-drive Navigation System package with real-time traffic and weather, a rearview camera, voice controls, Bluetooth phonebook downloading and Lexus Enform enhanced telematics features. A 14-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound system may also be paired with the navigation system. Other options include a rear spoiler, rear parking sensors, a power rear sunshade, a power active stabilizer (enhances control during cornering and limits body roll), adaptive cruise control (includes a pre-collision system) and run-flat tires (all-season or summer).

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Lexus GS 460 carries over mostly unchanged from the previous year, adding only a brake override system.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Lexus GS 460 is powered by a 4.6-liter V8 that produces 342 hp and 339 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission with manual override. Lexus estimates the GS 460 will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds, which is only 0.4-second quicker than the V6-powered GS 350. Estimated fuel economy is 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined, which is above average for the class.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2011 Lexus GS 460 include antilock brakes with brake assist, traction control, stability control, front and rear side-impact airbags, front knee airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Safety Connect, a traditional telematics service with automatic collision notification, stolen-vehicle locator and emergency assistance button is also standard. Adding the optional adaptive cruise control includes a pre-collision system that detects impending collisions and responds by pre-tensioning the seatbelts and activating brake assist.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the GS 460 its highest rating of "Good" for both frontal-offset and side-impact collisions.

Driving

The 2011 Lexus GS 460 delivers an abundance of power to please the majority of drivers, along with a comfortably smooth ride and respectable handling. The standard adaptive suspension allows drivers to select Comfort mode for a decidedly plush and compliant ride; or Sport mode, with distinctly firmer damper settings. The optional active stabilizer suspension adds more athletic handling by significantly reducing body roll during cornering.

Those expecting the type of responsive suspension found in other sport sedans may be disappointed with the Lexus' more leisurely steering reactions when cornering. The brakes can be a bit touchy at first, but they offer solid feel and competitive performance. Overall, the GS 460's cabin remains blissfully silent, insulating passengers from the powerful V8 as well as the outside world.

Interior

Upholding Lexus' reputation for finely crafted interiors, the 2011 GS 460's cabin surrounds occupants with supple leather, rich wood and aluminum trim. Average sized adults will fit comfortably, but taller passengers may desire a bit more headroom -- at least compared to other sedans in this class. This is especially true for those relegated to the center rear seat, which is slightly elevated compared to the outboard seats. Our gripes are minor and include less-than-intuitive audio controls and a distracting glare from the highly polished wood trim. The GS reclaims some points for its optional high-resolution touchscreen and easy-to-operate navigation system.

Compare dealer price quotes

Used 2011 Lexus GS 460 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all GS 460 lease offers
2011 Lexus GS 460 price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2011 Lexus GS 460.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for Lexus GS 460
    2011
    2010
    2009
    2008

    Features & Specs

    4dr Sedan features & specs
    4dr Sedan
    4.6L 8cyl 8A
    MPG 17 city / 24 hwy
    Seats 5
    8-speed shiftable automatic
    Gas
    342 hp @ 6200 rpm
    See all Used 2011 Lexus GS 460 features & specs

    Safety

    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
    Lexus GS 460 for sale
    2011
    2010
    2009
    2008

    FAQ

    Is the Lexus GS 460 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2011 GS 460 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lexus GS 460 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the GS 460 gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the GS 460 has 15.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus GS 460. Learn more

    Is the Lexus GS 460 reliable?

    To determine whether the Lexus GS 460 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the GS 460. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the GS 460's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2011 Lexus GS 460 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2011 Lexus GS 460 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2011 GS 460 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2011 Lexus GS 460?

    The least-expensive 2011 Lexus GS 460 is the 2011 Lexus GS 460 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $55,370.

    Other versions include:

    • 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $55,370
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Lexus GS 460?

    If you're interested in the Lexus GS 460, the next question is, which GS 460 model is right for you? GS 460 variants include 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A). For a full list of GS 460 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2011 Lexus GS 460

    Used 2011 Lexus GS 460 Overview

    The Used 2011 Lexus GS 460 is offered in the following submodels: GS 460 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A).

    What do people think of the 2011 Lexus GS 460?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2011 Lexus GS 460 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2011 GS 460.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2011 Lexus GS 460 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2011 GS 460 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2011 Lexus GS 460?

    Which 2011 Lexus GS 460s are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Lexus GS 460 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2011 Lexus GS 460.

    Can't find a new 2011 Lexus GS 460s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Lexus GS 460 for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,957.

    Find a new Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,590.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2011 Lexus GS 460?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Lexus lease specials

    Related Used 2011 Lexus GS 460 info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider