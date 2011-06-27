Used 2012 Kia Sorento Consumer Reviews
Kia Sorento LX with convenience package and 3rd row seat
After driving the Sorento for more than 5000 miles I am very satisfied with the car. I've owned a Nissan (350 Z), Subaru (WRX), and Honda (Si). I consider myself a car guy, and now I'm driving an SUV because my family is getting bigger. Recently I did a trip in my Sorento to North Carolina from Fort Lauderdale (780 Miles one way) and was very pleased with the car. Six people plus luggage and the SUV behaved admirably. I really like the steering feel and on center behavior, the solid chassis (car based) and how safe it feels overall in handling. The 2.4 GDI engine feels with enough punch doing the task, and is delivering 23 to 24 miles per gallon. Very good package.
Got a great used 6cyl coming off lease
I got the 6cyl and I'm glad. I've heard since that the 4cyl version has significantly less power and virtually no difference in MPG. I drive daily at 50/50 city and highway and it delivers between 23 and 24mpg over all. Highway only roadtrips get about 28mpg. I consider this good for the size and weight of the vehicle. I've had it almost a year, and it does well on the snowy/icy Minnesota roads. The heated mirrors and parking assist 'tipping' of the mirrors is great. I like the push-button start--I never have to get out my keys--the button on the door handle locks and unlocks the car. The heated and cooled seats are so nice for that instant need for heat or cooling. It would be nice to have at least one more USB port. Some haters say Kia has a 'cheap' feel, but I don't think so. Seats are comfortable and it's SO versatile--you can 6 passengers besides yourself (7 if they're small and you cheat a little), OR you can fold down the seats and have as much room for hauling as a pickup with a topper. 2017 update: I'm still as happy with it as the day I bought it. It has 72,000 on it now. Only one repair--an oil pressure sensor that was under warranty. 2018 update: 87,000 miles on it now. I'm still happy with it, and just replaced the front brake pads. Other than that, just routine maintenance. The dealership would like me to trade it to them and lease a new one, but they can't offer me a new Sorento with the options that I have with a reasonable leasing rate. It will be paid off soon, and will serve me well for many years to come. 2019 update: 93,000 miles now. My backup camera went out during the winter, but $200 bought a new one and got it installed. My first out-of-pocket repair. I would STILL take my 2012 Sorento over the newer ones the dealership keeps trying to get me to trade in on. July 1 2020: I still love my Sorento. It has 102,000 miles on it now. We recently replaced the backup camera for $112. The touch screen has an issue with being very dim in very cold winter weather (Minnesota). Average MPG is 28 in warm weather and 22 in cold.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2012 Sorento SX AWD
Our current Sorento is our second SX AWD in 8 months. The first was a 2011 purchased in Nov. and exchanged under our states lemon law in June of 2011 for a 2012 SX AWD. Upon receipt of our new Sorento we noticed a few new features that were welcome improvements. The passenger side power seat, multiple temperature heated and cooled seats and seat/mirror memory are nice additions to a comfortably appointed interior. The cabin is quieter than our previous model. Overall performance and handling are unchanged from the previous year. In comparison to the Highlander and Edge, the Sorento is an exceptional performer. Fuel economy is great. We have high hopes this model will last more than 8 months.
Sorento 2012 LX 2.4 Front Wheel Drive
I have already driven my Sorento 2,000 miles in 6 weeks and I can say that its a very comfortable ride. Being a big person, 6ft 3in with a offensive lineman's build I am comfortable. I purchased the 4 cylinder front wheel drive, base model w/ convenience package, i.e. park assist on the mirror and auto dimming, remote start, heated seats, cargo net, cargo cover, sorento floor mats. I have been driving with the ac on most of the time and I have been getting about 21-22 miles per gallon city driving and about 25-26 on the highway.
We love this crossover!
My husband and I leased our 2012 Sorento in July and it has been the nicest vehicle we have ever owned. We have had no problems whatsover but we have had it only 2 months! Still, it is fun to drive, comfortable, and quiet. The GPS system is easy to use and the Bluetooth works great. We were very fortunate in that we found a 4 cylinder front wheel drive model because we do not need AWD where we live, and we do not need 6 cyl. It doesn't "zip" onto the freeway but I use the manual shift for when I need a little extra power. The backup camera screen is very clear and has proven to be very helpful!
Sponsored cars related to the Sorento
Related Used 2012 Kia Sorento info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Kia K5
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid