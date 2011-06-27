  1. Home
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,050$6,894$8,312
Clean$4,813$6,563$7,901
Average$4,339$5,900$7,079
Rough$3,865$5,237$6,257
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,216$7,092$8,534
Clean$4,971$6,751$8,112
Average$4,482$6,069$7,268
Rough$3,992$5,388$6,424
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,668$9,314$11,346
Clean$6,355$8,867$10,785
Average$5,729$7,971$9,663
Rough$5,104$7,076$8,541
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,889$10,368$12,273
Clean$7,519$9,870$11,666
Average$6,779$8,873$10,453
Rough$6,039$7,877$9,240
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,655$7,661$9,204
Clean$5,390$7,293$8,749
Average$4,859$6,557$7,839
Rough$4,329$5,820$6,929
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,994$8,089$9,698
Clean$5,713$7,700$9,218
Average$5,151$6,922$8,260
Rough$4,588$6,145$7,301
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,451$8,625$10,294
Clean$6,148$8,210$9,785
Average$5,543$7,381$8,768
Rough$4,938$6,552$7,750
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,473$7,418$8,914
Clean$5,216$7,062$8,473
Average$4,703$6,349$7,592
Rough$4,189$5,636$6,711
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,180$8,342$10,004
Clean$5,890$7,941$9,509
Average$5,310$7,139$8,520
Rough$4,730$6,337$7,531
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sorento 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,067$6,972$8,434
Clean$4,829$6,637$8,017
Average$4,354$5,966$7,183
Rough$3,879$5,296$6,349
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV w/Convenience Pkg (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,262$7,024$8,378
Clean$5,015$6,686$7,964
Average$4,521$6,011$7,135
Rough$4,028$5,336$6,307
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,567$7,503$8,992
Clean$5,305$7,142$8,547
Average$4,783$6,421$7,658
Rough$4,261$5,700$6,769
Estimated values

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Kia Sorento on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,015 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,686 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Sorento is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,015 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,686 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Kia Sorento, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,015 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,686 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Kia Sorento. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Kia Sorento and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Kia Sorento ranges from $4,028 to $8,378, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Kia Sorento is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.