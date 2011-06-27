Estimated values
2012 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,050
|$6,894
|$8,312
|Clean
|$4,813
|$6,563
|$7,901
|Average
|$4,339
|$5,900
|$7,079
|Rough
|$3,865
|$5,237
|$6,257
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,216
|$7,092
|$8,534
|Clean
|$4,971
|$6,751
|$8,112
|Average
|$4,482
|$6,069
|$7,268
|Rough
|$3,992
|$5,388
|$6,424
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,668
|$9,314
|$11,346
|Clean
|$6,355
|$8,867
|$10,785
|Average
|$5,729
|$7,971
|$9,663
|Rough
|$5,104
|$7,076
|$8,541
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,889
|$10,368
|$12,273
|Clean
|$7,519
|$9,870
|$11,666
|Average
|$6,779
|$8,873
|$10,453
|Rough
|$6,039
|$7,877
|$9,240
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,655
|$7,661
|$9,204
|Clean
|$5,390
|$7,293
|$8,749
|Average
|$4,859
|$6,557
|$7,839
|Rough
|$4,329
|$5,820
|$6,929
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,994
|$8,089
|$9,698
|Clean
|$5,713
|$7,700
|$9,218
|Average
|$5,151
|$6,922
|$8,260
|Rough
|$4,588
|$6,145
|$7,301
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,451
|$8,625
|$10,294
|Clean
|$6,148
|$8,210
|$9,785
|Average
|$5,543
|$7,381
|$8,768
|Rough
|$4,938
|$6,552
|$7,750
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,473
|$7,418
|$8,914
|Clean
|$5,216
|$7,062
|$8,473
|Average
|$4,703
|$6,349
|$7,592
|Rough
|$4,189
|$5,636
|$6,711
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,180
|$8,342
|$10,004
|Clean
|$5,890
|$7,941
|$9,509
|Average
|$5,310
|$7,139
|$8,520
|Rough
|$4,730
|$6,337
|$7,531
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sorento 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,067
|$6,972
|$8,434
|Clean
|$4,829
|$6,637
|$8,017
|Average
|$4,354
|$5,966
|$7,183
|Rough
|$3,879
|$5,296
|$6,349
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV w/Convenience Pkg (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,262
|$7,024
|$8,378
|Clean
|$5,015
|$6,686
|$7,964
|Average
|$4,521
|$6,011
|$7,135
|Rough
|$4,028
|$5,336
|$6,307
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,567
|$7,503
|$8,992
|Clean
|$5,305
|$7,142
|$8,547
|Average
|$4,783
|$6,421
|$7,658
|Rough
|$4,261
|$5,700
|$6,769