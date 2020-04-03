2020 Dodge Journey
What’s new
- Base trim renamed to SE Value
- GT trim and V6 engine dropped
- Part of the first Journey generation introduced in 2009
Pros & Cons
- Extra versatility provided by a standard three-row seat
- Low price for the segment
- Lacks many modern safety and convenience features even in top trims
- Below-average fuel economy
- Disappointing and outdated base engine and transmission
- Lags competitors in handling and drivability
2020 Dodge Journey Review
For 2020, the Dodge Journey is sent once more unto the breach in an attempt to woo you over with its low price and ... well, not much else. This small seven-seat SUV was once available in a multitude of trim levels and offered a strong optional V6 engine and available all-wheel drive. Now Dodge has stripped the Journey down and simplified it to only two trim levels and one available engine and transmission. It also can only be had in front-wheel drive.
Briefly ahead of its time, the Journey has been largely forgotten by Dodge and left with a low-budget interior, an underpowered engine and subpar driving dynamics. Even its low starting price isn't enough to make much of a case for the Journey since most of its main competitors can be had for similar money.
In its class, the Kia Sorento leads the way with more space, an abundance of features and an excellent warranty, with the stylish Volkswagen Tiguan coming in second thanks to its safety features and user-friendly tech interface. The recently rehabilitated Mitsubishi Outlander is a more distant third but is still a considerably better option than the Journey.
Our verdict5.6 / 10
How does it drive?5.5
The Journey feels downright sloppy, wobbling and bouncing through curves. It never really feels in control of itself the way a modern vehicle should. Overall, the Journey has been left behind in terms of driving dynamics and handling by the new generation of three-row SUVs.
How comfortable is it?6.5
The driver's seat is soft and not very supportive except for the firm lumbar support. The passenger and second-row seats have firmer cushions because of their hidden storage compartments. The third-row seat is stiff and flat.
How’s the interior?6.5
Most controls are straightforward, as is the simple touchscreen interface. We found the single, combined wiper and turn-signal stalk frustrating to adapt to, and particularly difficult at night. Navigating the trip computer takes more steps than it should because of a poorly thought-out interface.
How’s the tech?5.5
Like the rest of the Journey, the driver aids are fairly basic. The rear parking sensors are useful, but the rearview camera has a disappointingly low-resolution display.
How’s the storage?6.0
With a towing capacity of only 1,000 pounds, the Journey is put to shame by some three-row competitors. Most can handle between 3,500 and 5,000 pounds.
How economical is it?5.0
Is it a good value?5.5
The Journey's three-year/36,000-mile basic and five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranties are common in the class, though a few competitors offer significantly better coverage.
Wildcard4.0
Which Journey does Edmunds recommend?
Dodge Journey models
For 2020, the Dodge Journey has been pared back to just two trim levels: SE Value and Crossroad. Option packages are also kept to a minimum, and their availability is linked to the trim chosen.
All Journeys are powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (173 horsepower, 166 lb-ft) mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive has been available in the past, but all 2020 Journeys are front-wheel-drive.
Selecting the SE Value trim delivers a bare-bones experience, with manually adjustable cloth seats, 17-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, and a basic six-speaker audio system with a 4.3-inch touchscreen. Available to the SE Value trim exclusively are the Blacktop Package, which adds black exterior accents and black aluminum wheels, and the SE Value Popular Equipment Group, which includes a power driver's seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, satellite radio and three-zone climate control.
The Crossroad upgrades the seating surfaces to leather and brings a power-adjustable driver's seat. It also adds a sunroof and a larger 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system and dresses up the exterior with body-colored mirrors and 19-inch alloy wheels. The Crossroad's Popular Equipment Group includes navigation, a more powerful audio system, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.
Sponsored cars related to the Journey
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Dodge Journey.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|SE Value 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 4A
|MSRP
|$23,675
|MPG
|19 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|172 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Crossroad 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 4A
|MSRP
|$28,595
|MPG
|19 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|172 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Journey safety features:
- ParkSense Rear Park Assist
- Alerts the driver to obstacles that may not be visible behind the vehicle when reversing.
- ParkView Backup Camera
- Displays a live video feed from the rear of the car on the infotainment screen when reversing.
- Driver Inflatable Knee-Bolster Airbag
- Protects the driver's knees from damage due to impacts with the dashboard during a collision.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|18.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Dodge Journey vs. the competition
Dodge Journey vs. Kia Sorento
A base-level Kia Sorento offers more room, more features, more space and longer warranties, all for about the same price as a top-of-the-line Journey. While its cargo capacity and third-row seating space isn't quite as big or comfortable as you can find elsewhere, the Sorento is a better buy than the Journey in every metric.
Dodge Journey vs. Dodge Durango
The Durango represents a much more substantial three-row SUV offering from Dodge, both in size and in quality. It's also a fair bit more expensive than the Journey, but with that extra price you get considerably more capability, comfort and cargo capacity. The Durango is far from the best three-row SUV in its class, but it's head and shoulders above the Journey.
Dodge Journey vs. Ford Explorer
While Dodge has left the Journey to wither on the vine, Ford has recently transformed its stalwart Explorer into a fairly desirable three-row SUV. Dynamically, the Explorer is near the top of its class, and we are smitten with the way it goes down the road. Interior quality is not the Explorer's strong suit, but it's a full decade ahead of the Journey. You'll pay more for the Ford, but you're buying a better vehicle.
FAQ
Is the Dodge Journey a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Dodge Journey?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Dodge Journey:
- Base trim renamed to SE Value
- GT trim and V6 engine dropped
- Part of the first Journey generation introduced in 2009
Is the Dodge Journey reliable?
Is the 2020 Dodge Journey a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Dodge Journey?
The least-expensive 2020 Dodge Journey is the 2020 Dodge Journey SE Value 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,675.
Other versions include:
- SE Value 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $23,675
- Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $28,595
What are the different models of Dodge Journey?
More about the 2020 Dodge Journey
2020 Dodge Journey Overview
The 2020 Dodge Journey is offered in the following submodels: Journey SUV. Available styles include SE Value 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2020 Dodge Journey?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Dodge Journey and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Journey.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Dodge Journey and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Journey featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Dodge Journey?
2020 Dodge Journey SE Value 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
The 2020 Dodge Journey SE Value 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,860. The average price paid for a new 2020 Dodge Journey SE Value 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) is trending $2,702 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,702 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,158.
The average savings for the 2020 Dodge Journey SE Value 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) is 10.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 12 2020 Dodge Journey SE Value 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Dodge Journeys are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Dodge Journey for sale near. There are currently 20 new 2020 Journeys listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,860 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Dodge Journey. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $8,771 on a used or CPO 2020 Journey available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Dodge Journeys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Dodge Journey for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,810.
Find a new Dodge for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $22,186.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Dodge Journey?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Dodge lease specials
Related 2020 Dodge Journey info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Sienna 2017
- Used GMC Acadia 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2014
- Used Cadillac CTS-V
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2013
- Used Toyota RAV4 2010
- Used BMW 5 Series 2016
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2015
- Used Subaru Forester 2017
- Used Lincoln Aviator
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Aston Martin DB11
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- 2019 Audi Q5
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Charger
- Dodge Durango 2020
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Journey
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Jeep Compass
- 2020 Hyundai Palisade
- Subaru Crosstrek 2020
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Volvo XC60 2020
- Hyundai Kona 2020
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 2020