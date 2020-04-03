2020 Dodge Journey Review

For 2020, the Dodge Journey is sent once more unto the breach in an attempt to woo you over with its low price and ... well, not much else. This small seven-seat SUV was once available in a multitude of trim levels and offered a strong optional V6 engine and available all-wheel drive. Now Dodge has stripped the Journey down and simplified it to only two trim levels and one available engine and transmission. It also can only be had in front-wheel drive. Briefly ahead of its time, the Journey has been largely forgotten by Dodge and left with a low-budget interior, an underpowered engine and subpar driving dynamics. Even its low starting price isn't enough to make much of a case for the Journey since most of its main competitors can be had for similar money. In its class, the Kia Sorento leads the way with more space, an abundance of features and an excellent warranty, with the stylish Volkswagen Tiguan coming in second thanks to its safety features and user-friendly tech interface. The recently rehabilitated Mitsubishi Outlander is a more distant third but is still a considerably better option than the Journey.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 5.6 / 10

The Dodge Journey is an aging vehicle that's been left behind by competitors in terms of technology, performance, dynamics, cargo space, passenger space, fuel economy, comfort and quality. By almost every metric, it's a backmarker in the small three-row SUV class.

How does it drive? 5.5

With its four-cylinder engine and ancient four-speed automatic transmission (rivals offer more sophisticated six-or eight-speed automatics), the Dodge Journey accelerates more slowly than many competitors. The steering remains appropriately light, but it also lacks any feeling. A dim bright spot for the Journey are its brakes, which are light and easy to control around town with sufficient stopping power for this heavy SUV. But during panic stops, the pedal is a bit squishy, and the vehicle doesn't always track straight.



The Journey feels downright sloppy, wobbling and bouncing through curves. It never really feels in control of itself the way a modern vehicle should. Overall, the Journey has been left behind in terms of driving dynamics and handling by the new generation of three-row SUVs.

How comfortable is it? 6.5

The Journey is well insulated from road and tire noise, but traffic and wind noise fills the cabin. The soft suspension cushions large bumps well but tends toward exaggerated bounciness especially at higher speeds.



The driver's seat is soft and not very supportive except for the firm lumbar support. The passenger and second-row seats have firmer cushions because of their hidden storage compartments. The third-row seat is stiff and flat.

How’s the interior? 6.5

The front is roomy, and the second row has good head- and legroom. But Dodge routed the rear air vents through the roof, which makes the interior feel smaller. Third row space is inadequate for adults. You can slide the second row forward to provide more legroom, but that makes the second row less usable. The seats fold aside cleverly for third-row access, but resetting the second row is a multi-step process that can't be accomplished from the third row.



Most controls are straightforward, as is the simple touchscreen interface. We found the single, combined wiper and turn-signal stalk frustrating to adapt to, and particularly difficult at night. Navigating the trip computer takes more steps than it should because of a poorly thought-out interface.

How’s the tech? 5.5

Thankfully, Dodge's 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system is available, and it's the lone bright spot inside a fairly grim interior. It's available with navigation and an upgraded audio system. We think it's worth the extra coin for the improved experience these provide. There are plenty of 12-volt power ports in the Journey but there's only one USB port.



Like the rest of the Journey, the driver aids are fairly basic. The rear parking sensors are useful, but the rearview camera has a disappointingly low-resolution display.

How’s the storage? 6.0

With a maximum capacity of 67.6 cubic feet, the Dodge Journey offers less cargo space than competitors. And with the third row in place, there's barely even room for groceries in the trunk. But the Journey makes up for this a bit by hiding quite a few cubbies and compartments around the cabin.



With a towing capacity of only 1,000 pounds, the Journey is put to shame by some three-row competitors. Most can handle between 3,500 and 5,000 pounds.

How economical is it? 5.0

It will take a light foot to match the Journey's EPA-estimated 21 mpg (19 city/25 highway). That's not an impressive estimate to begin with, falling 3-4 mpg short of many competitors. Part of the blame lies with the Journey's 2.4-liter engine, which needs to work hard to get the Journey up to speed. The rest of the blame falls squarely on the well out-of-date four-speed automatic transmission. Most competitors use six- and eight-speed transmissions.

Is it a good value? 5.5

Even considering its low starting price, everything about the Journey feels cheap, plasticky and dated. The leather or faux leather trim on the seats and touch points is stiff and plasticky, and the cloth seat inserts feel unpleasantly synthetic. Because of that there's simply not enough value or equipment in the Journey to make it that appealing considering its competition.



The Journey's three-year/36,000-mile basic and five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranties are common in the class, though a few competitors offer significantly better coverage.

Wildcard 4.0

It's difficult to understand the appeal of the Dodge Journey beyond the need for a new vehicle with a full warranty. Driving the Journey, even on short trips, feels tedious. And because of the numb steering and unsorted suspension settings, after a few hundred miles, it proves to be an emotionally draining experience. There are very few new cars left that make a case for buying a used car instead. The Journey is one of them.

Which Journey does Edmunds recommend?

It is difficult for us to recommend the Journey at all. But if you have your heart set on this compact seven-seater, we'd go all in and opt for the Crossroad trim and add on the Popular Equipment Group. That ensures you get Dodge's excellent 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system, with navigation, heated front seats and a more powerful stereo. We used to recommend the V6 engine as a must-have but that's no longer offered.

Dodge Journey models

For 2020, the Dodge Journey has been pared back to just two trim levels: SE Value and Crossroad. Option packages are also kept to a minimum, and their availability is linked to the trim chosen.