Used 2010 Kia Sedona Consumer Reviews

Great Value zeuscharles , 06/21/2011 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I view a car as a depreciating asset and a necessary evil that needs to be reliable and safe. I do not view my vehicles as a statement of my success nor do I view them as a mobile living room. That said, I bought a used 2010 Sedonna LX with 18000 miles on the odometer, covered the steering wheel with a laced leather cover, and I am thrilled with it. It drives as nicely as many other minivans, gets fair gas mileage, and was a great value. Based on my first three months with the vehicle, I highly recommend the Kia Sedonna LX if you are seeking enjoyable and well priced transportation. Report Abuse

I've owned my Sedona for 6 years & 105k miles. Fowler911 , 12/14/2016 EX 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought my 2010 as a used rental car with 11,000k and now I am at almost 106k. The remaining warranty was for only 60k (only original owners get 110k), and only had to use it once to replace the fuel pump at 23k, since it was giving off a humming noise. Dealer replaced with no haggle. My trusted mechanic has been maintaining it and is impressed with it's quality. Yes, it isn't the top of the line in luxury, but we purchase our vehicles for the long haul and want reliability, comfort and safety over the high techie offerings. I know this minivan will go the distance with me for another several years and thousands of miles. My other 2 minivans (1988 Dodge Caravan & 2000 Chevy Venture) needed new transmissions at 100k, but this baby is still going strong! Mine came with Sirius radio which I just recently enrolled in, I have a single CD player and one USB port and I love the backup sensors which I've never had before. I'm sure it isn't the quietest ride around, but I truly enjoy the look and feel of this model and the cargo capacity works exceptionally well as an additional truck for my husband's upholstery business. All-in-all, I love my Sedona - it has gone the distance with literally no repairs so my investment has been well worth it. I would definitely consider buying another Kia! Update: It is now 2 years later and my Sedona is still running great at 126k! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best surprise in less expensive minivan! rustynutz , 10/03/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful bought used with 33,000 from car rental, saved $$$$. Changed to mobile one oil, took a 2,000 mile trip from SA TX to Wich KS and back, plus sight seeing. Averaged 25mpg running mostly 80mph. Pros: Great seating, acceleration, handling, traction and braking. good visability, low road noise, lots of storage places and plenty of drink holders. Well placed controls, easy to access while driving. Good factory window tinting, dual A/C keeps everyone comfy. Getting around 18 mpg in town. Cons: Can't think of any yet, will post later if I find any. Report Abuse

Wow, what a ride Joe , 11/14/2010 17 of 19 people found this review helpful Male,Age 75,I traded my 2002 Mazda Minivan (116,000 miles) for this 2010 Sedona. Drove home from MN.to Tx. then turned around and drove to San Francisco, Ca. and back to TX. All interstate. This car is a real great road car, holding the legal limit of 80 mph in Texas on I-10 for over 400 miles. Carried a lot of "stuff" to Ca. as I am downsizing the house. 3700 miles mostly between 70 & 80 mph I averaged 22.6 mpg. Great for this size car. Similar mileage to the old Mazda MPV which was smaller and lighter. Both with V-6 motors. We saw a lot of the Western USA, from the MPV, so I am used to road travel. Wish my wife was still alive to enjoy this great new Mini-Van. Report Abuse